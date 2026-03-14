Ruby Walsh hails 'unbelievable' Townend after record fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup

RUBY WALSH HAS hailed the “unbelievable” achievements of Paul Townend after the apprentice truly became the master with a record-breaking fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup success aboard Gaelic Warrior.

A part of Willie Mullins’ operation since his teenage years, Townend cut his teeth serving as Walsh’s understudy, watching on as one of the greats of his generation amassed 59 Cheltenham Festival victories among many other big-race triumphs.

Walsh’s career ended with two famous Gold Cup triumphs aboard Kauto Star and after watching Townend surpass Arkle’s legendary rider Pat Taaffe by adding to his victories with Al Boum Photo (2019 and 2020) and Galopin Des Champs (2023 and 2024), the 46-year-old was in awe of the ride he produced to create history.

Walsh told the Press Association: “It’s unbelievable what Paul has done and I’m not saying I’m envious, but I really am!

Advertisement

“He’s not filling my shoes anymore, he’s recreating them. He’s brilliant – he’s setting magical records and it’s great to watch.

“It’s incredible that he’s won five Gold Cups with five different rides on three different horses and I think this one was the best ride of them all.

“I know he’s bolted in, but he was brave out the gate on him and got control of the race and that was off the back of a few rides that didn’t go his way.”

Townend’s Gold Cup triumph saw him not only take his Cheltenham Festival tally to 42, but also land the leading rider prize for the fifth successive year and sixth time overall.

The 35-year-old became the first jockey to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same season and Walsh was full of praise for Townend’s professionalism as he put earlier disappointment behind him to deliver in the main event.

Walsh added: “Gaelic Warrior was either going to stay or he wasn’t going to stay and that’s the way he rode him. It was great how he settled him as he can be a difficult ride.

“But to put the disappointments behind you and go to the next one is what makes a top sportsman.

“Friday is normally his day, but it wasn’t if you watch back races like the Albert Bartlett and the County Hurdle. In sport you have to move on and the way he did it to then ride like that in the Gold Cup, I thought he was brilliant.”