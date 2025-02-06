'Maybe they lacked a bit of class' - Littlejohn lifts lid on London City Lionesses exit

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RUESHA Littlejohn has lifted the lid on her inharmonious exit from London City Lionesses.

Littlejohn’s two-year deal at London City was due to run out this summer, but the Championship outfit announced last month that they had “mutually agreed to part ways”.

The 34-year-old midfielder has now claimed that her contract was terminated early as part of plans to overhaul the playing squad.

“It was basically like, ‘This is what’s happening, we are terminating your contract because we hugely have to improve the squad. That’s it, it’s not really up for discussion,’” Littlejohn told her twin sister, broadcaster Shebahn Aherne, in a video posted to her YouTube channel last night.

Littlejohn also felt London City were unhappy with her playing in Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off in December, given that she is managing longstanding Achilles tendonitis, but she maintains that she was still available for club duty and not selected.

Littlejohn alleged that the club didn’t manage her Achilles issues well this season, and suggested staff didn’t listen to her.

She also believes her social media and podcast presence was an issue, but insisted that “I’m never going to change for anyone”.

The 42 have contacted London City Lionesses for comment.

Littlejohn on the ball for London City Lionesses in November. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Littlejohn delved deeper into the football side of her departure, stating “maybe I wasn’t good enough” at one point and explaining that she shut down a loan move suggestion before Christmas. She later added:

“Don’t get me wrong, they’ve brought a quality player in — young players too.

“Good luck to them, no hard feelings, but maybe they lacked a bit of class in how they dealt with it all.”

Littlejohn is now a free agent on the hunt for a new club, but says her goal remains reaching 100 caps for Ireland.

The Girls In Green face Türkiye and Slovenia in Carla Ward’s first games in charge later this month, and the 85-cap Glaswegian will hope to feature under her former manager sooner rather than later.

“I feel like in football I’ve still got so much to give,” said Littlejohn, who played for Ward at Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

“I know it’s coming to an end and I’m very aware of that, that’s fine, you don’t play football forever, but I don’t like the way it’s being taken away from me almost.

“The one thing I wanted was to play for Ireland and really try get to 100 caps. That would have been cool. Will I get there? I don’t know. I’d love to be able to get there but right now it’s looking a bit unrealistic. I need a team, and you obviously need to be playing at a certain level to get picked for the national team.

“That’s the way it is right now but things might change in the next week or two, you don’t know what’s around the corner. I still believe in myself.”