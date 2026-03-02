Attack coach Rod Seib to depart Connacht, while Perpignan confirm signing of Luke McGrath

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that attack coach Rod Seib will depart the province at the end of the season to take up a new role abroad.

Australian Seib joined the western province last summer after five years with the Brumbies in Super Rugby.

We can confirm that Rod Seib will leave his role as attack coach with Connacht Rugby at the end of the season, to take up a new coaching opportunity abroad.



We would like to thank Rod for all his efforts and his contribution this season, and we wish him and his family all the… pic.twitter.com/2OVoXZrDbW — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 2, 2026

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster said: “While we are disappointed that Rod has decided to depart Connacht Rugby, we fully respect his decision and are extremely grateful for the contribution he has made to the province this season.

“His coaching has been outstanding, and he has had a great impact on the players helping them drive standards on and off the pitch.

“His departure opens an exciting opportunity here with us at the club. A role that offers the chance for someone new to step in, build on strong foundations and make their own mark on Connacht Rugby.”

Meanwhile, Perpignan have announced the signing of Leinster’s veteran scrum-half Luke McGrath from the start of next season.

The 33-year-old McGrath has signed a one-year contract with the French club with the option to extend it by a further year.

𝐃’𝐮𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐫 𝐝’𝐞𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚̀ 𝐥’𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐏

L’USAP et son président François Rivière sont fiers d’annoncer la signature du demi de mêlée international irlandais Luke McGrath, à compter de la saison prochaine.

Benvingut, Luke. pic.twitter.com/sg5aMR8Fbd — USAP (@usap_officiel) March 2, 2026

McGrath has scored 56 tries in 248 appearances for the province — the most recent of which came in Friday’s 8-7 URC defeat at Cardiff — and sits fifth in Leinster’s all-time try-scoring charts.

Former Ireland international McGrath has won a European Cup and seven league titles with his native province, and was named Leinster’s Players’ Player of the Year for 2016/17.