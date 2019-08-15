This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The tea leaves say he's going' - Will Kleyn's inclusion keep Beirne from the World Cup squad?

On this week’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Gavan, Murray and Bernard Jackman look at each of the 15 positions and pick out the candidates that they would bring to the World Cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 8:49 PM
12 minutes ago 551 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4768170

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

JOE SCHMIDT IS likely losing plenty of sleep as he whittles down his squad to the 31 men he is allowed to bring with him to win the World Cup. 

On this week’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Gavan and Murray are joined by former Ireland international Bernard Jackman as they pick out their preferred squads, position by position. 

One of the big headaches they came across, was the second and back row options. It’s hard to imagine a squad where Munster’s Tadhg Beirne doesn’t feature, but will the versatile forward fit into Joe Schmidt’s final count? 

With Jean Kleyn adding his name into contention, and already packed 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

You can listen to The42 Rugby Weekly through the above link, on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. 

