What to look out for at the Rugby World Cup this weekend

Friday

New Zealand v Italy

Pool A, OL Stadium, Lyon, 8pm (Virgin Media)

This weekend’s World Cup action kick-off in Lyon as the All Blacks take on Italy. New Zealand appear to be on a collision course with Ireland in the quarter-finals, with Andy Farrell’s side in pole position to top Pool B after their defeat of South Africa, and New Zealand favourites to finish second in Pool A on the back of their opening weekend loss to France. Like Ireland, New Zealand’s job now is to avoid any late slip-ups and that starts against an Italy side who put 52 points on Namibia before a 38-17 win against Uruguay.

It’s set to be a special night for New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock. The lock is in line to win his 149th cap off the bench and surpass former captain Richie McCaw as most-capped All Blacks player in Test history, while Jordie Barrett starts at 12 for the first time since a Twickenham thrashing by South Africa in their final warm-up game.

Brilliant winger Ange Capuozzo is the man to watch in the Italian team, but it could be a difficult night for the Azzurri, who then face France in their final pool game next Friday.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (capt).

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

ITALY: Tommaso Allan; Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Riccioni; Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu.

Referee: Matthew Carley

Saturday

Argentina v Chile

Pool D, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, 2pm (RTÉ)

An historic fixture, as Nantes plays host to the the first-ever meeting of two sides from South America at a Rugby World Cup. Argentina have been one of the most disappointing teams at this tournament and they have no guarantees of reaching the quarter-finals. The Pumas were way off the pace in their opening game against England and then looked nervy and sluggish in a forgettable 19-10 win over Samoa.

Michael Chieka’s side have claimed just two points from those two game so face a battle for second place. They should at least have a more comfortable afternoon against a Chile side who have talent, but shipped 153 points in their three pool games so far.

Cheika has made 11 changes to his starting team from the Samoa game and Agustín Creevy is set to equal Mario Ledesma as Argentina’s most capped Rugby World Cup player as he plays his 18th match at the tournament. Win tomorrow, and Argentina’s meeting with Japan next Sunday will be a straight shootout for second place.

ARGENTINA: Martín Bogado; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente (capt), Juan Imhoff; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Joel Sclavi, Agustín Creevy, Eduardo Bello; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Joaquín Oviedo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Santiago Carreras, Juan Cruz Mallia.

CHILE: Inaki Ayarza; Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas; Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Javier Carrasco, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Santiago Pedrero, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (capt), Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martínez.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Augusto Sarmiento, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Nicolas Herreros, Francisco Urroz.

Referee: Paul Williams

Fiji v Georgia

Pool C, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, 4.45pm (RTÉ)

Fiji’s superb win against Australia has put them in a brilliant position to reach the knock-out rounds, and they go into this game with six points from their opening two fixtures. The Wallabies are also on two points but have played an extra game.

Georgia have previously held the potential to be a World Cup banana skin but they’ve been disappointing at this tournament, losing by 20 points to Australia before a thrilling draw with Portugal, where Nuno Sousa Geudes missed a last-minute penalty that would have handed Portugal a first-ever World Cup victory.

Known for their free-flowing attacking play, Fiji have a bit more about them this time around. Levani Botia is a key defensive leader and the La Rochelle man has yet to miss a tackle at this World Cup. While they can still be guilty of frustrating errors, Fiji impressed against both Wales and Australia and should have enough to finish the pool strongly and reach the quarter-finals.

FIJI: Ilaisa Droasese; Selesitino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra; Teti Tela, Simione Kuruvoli; Eroni Mawi, Samuel Matavesi, Luke Tagi; Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu, Vinaya Habosi.

GEORGIA: Miriani Modebadze; Akaki Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Giorgi Kveseladze; Davit Niniashvili, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili (capt), Tengizi Zamtaradze, Beka Gigashvili; Lasha Jaiani, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: Luka Nioradze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Nodar Cheishvili, Luka Ivanishvili, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Tornike Kakhoidze.

Referee: Karl Dickson

Scotland v Romania

Pool B, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, 8pm (Virgin Media)

An interesting one for Ireland fans as Scotland gear up for next weekend’s massive Pool B clash with Andy Farrell’s side in Paris. The Scots feel they are good enough to get a result against Ireland so this weekend, they’ll look to come through against Romania with a bonus-point win and no injury concerns.

With one eye on that Ireland game, they’ve rotated their squad this weekend, meaning a first World Cup start for former Munster out-half Ben Healy – one of 13 changes made to the side by Gregor Townsend.

It’s been a difficult tournament for Romania, who have shipped 158 points – scoring just eight point themselves – in two games. They keep just five of the starling lineup from the 76-0 rout by South Africa. A solid, calm start will be key if they are to avoid a similar outcome in Lille.

SCOTLAND: Ollie Smith; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Steyn; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian; Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (capt); Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

ROMANIA: Marius Simionescu; Sioeli Lama, Jason Tomane, Fonovai Tangimana, Taliauli Sikuea; Alin Conache, Gabriel Rupanu; Alexandru Savin, Robert Irimescu, Gheorghe Gajion; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Iancu; Florian Rosu, Dragos Ser, Cristian Chirica (capt).

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila, Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Sunday

Australia v Portugal

Pool C, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, 4.45pm (Virgin Media)

It’s been an awful week for the Wallabies, with Sunday’s lifeless defeat to Wales ramping up the pressure on Eddie Jones – who has been linked with Japan – and highlighting the long-standing issues facing Australian rugby. Having lost to both Fiji and Wales, Australia are now staring at their first-ever group stage exit.

This weekend, Jones has sprung another surprise with his team selection, and this time it’s Samu Kerevi who gets dropped from an inexperienced matchday squad – 12 of the 23 selected have less than 10 Test caps to their name. Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi form a new midfield partnership, while James Slipper will the Wallabies’ most capped Rugby World Cup player in his 21st match, surpassing a 16-year-old record held by George Gregan.

Before the tournament kicked-off, Australia would have been heavy favourites for this fixture but with their confidence seemingly on the floor, Portugal have a chance to record a famous win. They’ve played some brilliant, inventive rugby in France and were desperately unlucky not to steal a first World Cup win against Georgia.

Australia should have enough to pick themselves up and finish their pool campaign with a win, but this has the potential to be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the weekend.

AUSTRALIA: Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki (capt), James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richard Arnold; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Robert Leota, Josh Kemeny, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suli Vunivalu.

PORTUGAL: TBC

Referee: Nika Amashukeli

South Africa v Tonga

Pool B, Stade de Marseille, Marseille, 8pm (RTÉ)

Like Scotland, South Africa’s mission this weekend is to get the bonus point and keep everybody fit. Their chances of topping Pool B took a hit with their defeat to Ireland but the Springboks will still feel they can go all the way in France.

South Africa have made 12 changes for the game against Tonga – who lost 59-16 to Ireland and 45-17 to Scotland – and all eyes will be on Handre Pollard as he makes his first appearance at this World Cup. The out-half missed out on the initial squad with injury but was called in and is expected to lead the Boks from 10 going forward after Manie Libbok enjoyed another poor day off the kicking tee against Ireland. Sunday will be Pollard’s first appearance for South Africa since a 25-17 defeat by Australia in August 2022, having missed their last 16 Tests.

There’s also a start for the electric Canan Moodie at 13 while Duane Vermeulen, normally a number eight, starts a Test at openside for the Springboks for the first time since November 2018.

This is South Africa’s final pool game, and while it’s unlikely we’ll see any surprises in Pool B this weekend, wins for Springboks and Scotland would ensure it’s all to play for when Ireland face the Scots in Paris next Saturday.

SOUTH AFRICA: Willie Le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (capt), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

TONGA: TBC

Referee: Luke Pearce