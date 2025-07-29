World Rugby say 2027 World Cup will be 'more accessible than ever before'

TOURNAMENT ORGANISERS SAY the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia will be “bigger, bolder, and more accessible than ever before.”

Ticketing details for the 2027 World Cup were announced at an event in Sydney today, with over a million tickets set to available for less than AUD$100 (€56).

In total, over 2.5 millions tickets will be available, more than any previous men’s Rugby World Cup.

Ticket prices for adults will start from just $40 (€22) for pool matches.

Children’s tickets will start at $20 (€11) and be available for all matches except the semi-finals and final. Children under two will be able to attend games for free.

The match schedule will be released in January 2026, with the first tickets also going on sale next year.

In February 2026, a closed presale will open for fans who have registered their interest before the end of January 2026 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027. All matches and price categories will be available during this presale.

In May 2026, a three-week general application phase will open to all supporters worldwide, offering the chance to request tickets for any match with a ballot system implemented for oversubscribed price categories.

A new ‘Superfan Pass’ will also be on offer – providing guaranteed access to tickets for those who want to lock in their tournament plans early. This pass is priced at $750 (€422) and allows the holder to buy up to four tickets per match for any of the tournament’s 52 matches. Superfan Pass holders will have guaranteed access to purchase tickets ahead of any other sales windows within a total limit of 52 tickets across the tournament. Match tickets are not included in the price of a Superfan Pass.