World Rugby say 2027 World Cup will be 'more accessible than ever before'

TOURNAMENT ORGANISERS SAY the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia will be “bigger, bolder, and more accessible than ever before.”
Ticketing details for the 2027 World Cup were announced at an event in Sydney today, with over a million tickets set to available for less than AUD$100 (€56).
In total, over 2.5 millions tickets will be available, more than any previous men’s Rugby World Cup.
Ticket prices for adults will start from just $40 (€22) for pool matches.
Children’s tickets will start at $20 (€11) and be available for all matches except the semi-finals and final. Children under two will be able to attend games for free.
The match schedule will be released in January 2026, with the first tickets also going on sale next year.
In February 2026, a closed presale will open for fans who have registered their interest before the end of January 2026 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027. All matches and price categories will be available during this presale.
In May 2026, a three-week general application phase will open to all supporters worldwide, offering the chance to request tickets for any match with a ballot system implemented for oversubscribed price categories.
A new ‘Superfan Pass’ will also be on offer – providing guaranteed access to tickets for those who want to lock in their tournament plans early. This pass is priced at $750 (€422) and allows the holder to buy up to four tickets per match for any of the tournament’s 52 matches. Superfan Pass holders will have guaranteed access to purchase tickets ahead of any other sales windows within a total limit of 52 tickets across the tournament. Match tickets are not included in the price of a Superfan Pass.
A limited release of 2,027 Superfan Passes will go on sale at 5am Irish time next Tuesday (5 August), via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Each Superfan Pass is personal and non-transferable, limited to one per person, and cannot be resold.
World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “This ticketing programme has been designed with one simple principle – put the fans first.
“For the first time in over two decades, the men’s Rugby World Cup returns to Australian shores, and we’re determined to make it bigger, bolder, and more accessible than ever before.
“With more than two-and-a-half million tickets available, a wide range of pricing options, and innovations like the Superfan Pass, we’re giving every fan — whether lifelong supporter or first-time attendee — the chance to be part of something truly special.
“The 2027 Rugby World Cup is more than a tournament, it’s a celebration of everything great about our game. It’s about reigniting the love for rugby, inspiring a new generation, and showcasing our values to the world. We want every ticket, every cheer, every moment to help grow the game worldwide.”
Key dates:
29 July 2025 – Fans can register to access the presale (until end of January 2026)
30 July 2025 – RWC Experiences on sale for eight matches
5 August 2025 – Superfan Passes on sale at 5am Irish time
Key dates:
