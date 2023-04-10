Leinster without Baird 'for a few weeks' as Lowe faces further assessment

LEINSTER WILL BE without Ryan Baird “for a few weeks” while James Lowe is also unavailable for selection for this weekend’s URC clash away to Emirates Lions.

The pair of Ireland internationals were both forced off in Friday’s 55-24 Champions Cup quarter-final defeat of Leicester Tigers.

Baird left the action with just 24 minutes played owing to a shoulder injury, while Lowe limped off in the second half with a calf issue.

The Kiwi-born wing will be further assessed this week, according to a Leinster statement:

📰 | #LeinsterRugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update, ahead of the upcoming trip to South Africa



📰 | #LeinsterRugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update, ahead of the upcoming trip to South Africa

Robbie Henshaw was not named in Leo Cullen’s update, the centre appearing to suffer an injury last Friday, but the head coach allayed concerns post-match.

“Robbie was okay,” Cullen said. “He was just feeling a bit of tightness at half-time, so he was okay in terms of making the change.”

Sweating on the fitness of several players, Leinster will be eyeing their Champions Cup semi-final showdown against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on 29 April.

But first, they play the Lions and Bulls in South Africa.