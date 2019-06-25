This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former St Pat's defender signs first pro contract with Birmingham City

18-year-old Ryan Burke signed a two-year deal with the club today.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,878 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4697399

DUBLINER RYAN BURKE has been rewarded for his performances with Birmingham City’s U23 side after signing his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old joins the Championship outfit on a two-year deal.

Burke joined the club in 2017 from St Patrick’s Athletic after a successful trial at St Andrew’s.

The Ireland U19 international has made a big impact during his time at the club, joining the development squad when he turned 17 and leading Birmingham to the FA Youth Cup semi-final two season ago.

“I’m buzzing to get the first professional contract,” he told the club’s official media channels.

“Hopefully it can be the start of something really big. I’m buzzing to get it signed.

“It’s the first steps in a long, successful career. I’m just buzzing for this season now.

“When I moved over it was tough at the start. But I kind of found my rhythm early on and pushed into the U23s squad relatively early as well.”

Ryan Burke of Birmingham City. Birmingham City's new signing, Ryan Burke. Source: @BCFC Twitter

Of the challenges he faced when joining the squad, the left back said: “Physically the demands were a lot bigger because in Ireland you don’t get a lot of sessions in. Maybe two or three times a week.

Coming over here starting double sessions and preseason running. It’s a big physical demand, so that was pretty tough. You get used to it and over the weeks you end up getting better and better.”

The teenager made 29 appearances for the U23s last season, scoring once on the way to a runner’s up finish in the PDL North behind Leeds United and making the play-offs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie