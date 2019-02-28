This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another double from Watford's Irish captain books FA Youth Cup semi-final spot

Ryan Cassidy has scored six times in three games for the Hornets.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,226 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4517182

WATFORD’S FIRST-TEAM HAD little to celebrate last night in Liverpool, but the Premier League club’s youngsters experienced much better fortunes in Leicester.

While the Hornets’ senior squad were suffering a 5-0 defeat at Anfield, their U18 side were at the King Power Stadium to book a place in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Screen Shot 2019-02-28 at 10.28.02 Ryan Cassidy scores a penalty for Watford in their FA Youth Cup semi-final win against Leicester City. Source: Watford FC

They’re now just one win away from reaching the club’s first final in the competition for 30 years, after a brace of goals from their Irish striker — and captain — Ryan Cassidy gave them a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The young Dubliner, who turns 18 this weekend, gave the visitors the lead with an 11th-minute penalty. A late own goal from Harry Hudson sent the game into extra-time, but Cassidy struck again, finishing off a counter attack to win the game for Watford.

They’ll now take on the winners of next week’s meeting of Liverpool and Bury in the semi-finals, with Manchester City facing West Bromwich Albion on the other side of the draw.

Cassidy has scored six times in Watford’s last three games en route to this stage. After grabbing both goals in their 2-1 victory over Southampton, he contributed another brace — as well as two assists — to their 4-1 win against Ipswich Town in the previous round of the competition.

image_from_ios Source: Twitter.com/Casso_9

He was handed his first professional contract at Vicarage Road last year, with veteran Watford striker Troy Deeney remarking how impressed he has been by the former St Kevin’s Boys player, who is also a regular for his club at U23 level.

“I really like him, and like him as a player. If he can grow mentally and physically, he can be the next person to come through the academy,” said Watford’s first-team skipper.

“He is a great kid. His attitude is good, but now he’s getting attention, people are talking about him and his money has gone up. That is when people start changing.

“I’ve done that first hand and I’ve been there, there are a lot of distractions. Hopefully we’ll steer him away from that, but also let him learn.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    IRELAND
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola
    Lukaku braces helps Manchester United to comfortable victory at Selhurst Park

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie