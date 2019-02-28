Another double from Watford's Irish captain books FA Youth Cup semi-final spot

WATFORD’S FIRST-TEAM HAD little to celebrate last night in Liverpool, but the Premier League club’s youngsters experienced much better fortunes in Leicester.

While the Hornets’ senior squad were suffering a 5-0 defeat at Anfield, their U18 side were at the King Power Stadium to book a place in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Ryan Cassidy scores a penalty for Watford in their FA Youth Cup semi-final win against Leicester City. Source: Watford FC

They’re now just one win away from reaching the club’s first final in the competition for 30 years, after a brace of goals from their Irish striker — and captain — Ryan Cassidy gave them a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The young Dubliner, who turns 18 this weekend, gave the visitors the lead with an 11th-minute penalty. A late own goal from Harry Hudson sent the game into extra-time, but Cassidy struck again, finishing off a counter attack to win the game for Watford.

They’ll now take on the winners of next week’s meeting of Liverpool and Bury in the semi-finals, with Manchester City facing West Bromwich Albion on the other side of the draw.

Cassidy has scored six times in Watford’s last three games en route to this stage. After grabbing both goals in their 2-1 victory over Southampton, he contributed another brace — as well as two assists — to their 4-1 win against Ipswich Town in the previous round of the competition.

Source: Twitter.com/Casso_9

He was handed his first professional contract at Vicarage Road last year, with veteran Watford striker Troy Deeney remarking how impressed he has been by the former St Kevin’s Boys player, who is also a regular for his club at U23 level.

“I really like him, and like him as a player. If he can grow mentally and physically, he can be the next person to come through the academy,” said Watford’s first-team skipper.

“He is a great kid. His attitude is good, but now he’s getting attention, people are talking about him and his money has gone up. That is when people start changing.

“I’ve done that first hand and I’ve been there, there are a lot of distractions. Hopefully we’ll steer him away from that, but also let him learn.”

