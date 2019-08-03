This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christie nets hat-trick as Celtic smash seven past St Johnstone in Scottish Premiership opener

Celtic issued a stern warning to their would-be title rivals on the opening day of the new season in Scotland.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 6:08 PM
55 minutes ago 2,668 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4752219
Christie scored three times to earn the match ball.
Christie scored three times to earn the match ball.
Christie scored three times to earn the match ball.

RYAN CHRISTIE HIT a hat-trick as Celtic commenced their quest for a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title with a 7-0 thrashing of St Johnstone.

Neil Lennon insisted ahead of the season his players had lost none of their hunger and the champions looked in the mood for more silverware as they made a flying start on Saturday.

Mikey Johnston grabbed the first goal in the ninth minute before Scotland international Christie took control of the contest, scoring twice before the break.

The attacking midfielder completed his treble after the interval with a second fine strike from outside the box and there was no respite for a hapless St Johnstone in the final half hour.

Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths all got on the scoresheet to complete the rout at a buoyant Celtic Park.

The result served as a warning to Rangers – who finished nine points adrift of their rivals last season – ahead of their visit to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie