This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crotty to call time on All Blacks career and move to Japan following World Cup

Steve Hansen described the departing centre as ‘a world-class footballer’.

By AFP Monday 1 Apr 2019, 11:42 AM
42 minutes ago 911 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4570732
Ryan Crotty (L) celebrates his try with team-mate Aaron Smith during an August 2017 Bledisloe Cup game.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Ryan Crotty (L) celebrates his try with team-mate Aaron Smith during an August 2017 Bledisloe Cup game.
Ryan Crotty (L) celebrates his try with team-mate Aaron Smith during an August 2017 Bledisloe Cup game.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALL BLACKS CENTRE Ryan Crotty announced Monday he will end his international career after this year’s World Cup and play club rugby in Japan.

Crotty, who will turn 31 during the tournament, said that after 11 years with the Canterbury Crusaders Super Rugby club it was time for a change.

“Christchurch will always be home, but I’m really looking forward to taking on a new challenge in the Top League as part of the Kubota Spears club,” he said.

Crotty made his All Blacks debut against Australia in 2013 and has played 44 Tests in the fabled black jersey.

“Crotts has been one of the mainstays of our midfield for many years and is a world-class footballer,” said national coach Steve Hansen, who is also heading for the exit after New Zealand’s campaign for a third straight World Cup.

“He’s a very physical, well-balanced rugby player, an outstanding communicator and decision-maker, who runs great lines and has a great pass.”

Crotty’s Crusaders teammate Kieran Read, the New Zealand captain, will also move to Japan after the World Cup, playing for Toyota Verblitz.

Sam Whitelock, considered by many to be Read’s heir apparent as skipper, is rumoured to be eyeing a sabbatical in Japan after the World Cup, along with Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett.

There are also question marks over whether code-hopping star Sonny Bill Williams will stay with the All Blacks, while prop Owen Franks is joining Northampton.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    Toulouse ready to 'throw kitchen sink' at Leinster - Kaino
    'Tyler did brilliantly' - Bleyendaal steps up after Carbery injury in Edinburgh
    'We'll be all the better for it': Leinster target big improvements for Toulouse
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    Pochettino hails Tottenham players as 'heroes' after Liverpool loss
    'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links
    Sarri vows to fight as Chelsea ride luck amid fan mutiny in Cardiff
    LEINSTER
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie