Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Former Cork City double winner joins League One newcomers after Bolton Wanderers exit

Morecambe have snapped up Wexford native Ryan Delaney.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,604 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5475273
Ryan Delaney at Bolton Wanderers.
Image: PA
Ryan Delaney at Bolton Wanderers.
Ryan Delaney at Bolton Wanderers.
Image: PA

RYAN DELANEY IS set to play League One football next season despite his recent departure from Bolton Wanderers.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Morecambe.

Delaney spent the past 18 months at Bolton, making 20 appearances for the club last season as they achieved automatic promotion thanks to a third-placed finish in League Two.

However, the 24-year-old defender recently became a free agent when he was unable to agree terms on a new contract with the Trotters.

Delaney has instead been snapped up by Morecambe, who are preparing to play in England’s third tier for the first time in their history after defeating Newport County in last month’s League Two play-off final at Wembley.

“I’m excited to get started and have a new challenge for this coming season,” Delaney said. “The gaffer spoke to me about two weeks ago and since he rang me I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“I’ll always give 100%, I’ll put my body on the line and I want to do my best to keep as many clean sheets next season and hopefully produce a couple of goals at the other end.”

Delaney, who played a key role in Cork City’s Premier Division and FAI Cup wins in 2017, previously had spells at Burton Albion, Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon. His League of Ireland career began in 2014 with hometown club Wexford.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’re delighted to have him on board,” Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said of his new signing. “I think he’ll excel here. He’s a big, strong player, he’s good on the ball and he had some good games for Bolton last year.

“He can play in the middle of a back three, he can play in the left of a back three or in a back four. I believe there’s another level in him as well, he’s still learning the game.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie