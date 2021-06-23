Former Cork City double winner joins League One newcomers after Bolton Wanderers exit

RYAN DELANEY IS set to play League One football next season despite his recent departure from Bolton Wanderers.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international has signed a two-year deal with newly-promoted Morecambe.

Delaney spent the past 18 months at Bolton, making 20 appearances for the club last season as they achieved automatic promotion thanks to a third-placed finish in League Two.

However, the 24-year-old defender recently became a free agent when he was unable to agree terms on a new contract with the Trotters.

Delaney has instead been snapped up by Morecambe, who are preparing to play in England’s third tier for the first time in their history after defeating Newport County in last month’s League Two play-off final at Wembley.

“I’m excited to get started and have a new challenge for this coming season,” Delaney said. “The gaffer spoke to me about two weeks ago and since he rang me I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

“I’ll always give 100%, I’ll put my body on the line and I want to do my best to keep as many clean sheets next season and hopefully produce a couple of goals at the other end.”

Delaney, who played a key role in Cork City’s Premier Division and FAI Cup wins in 2017, previously had spells at Burton Albion, Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon. His League of Ireland career began in 2014 with hometown club Wexford.

“We’re delighted to have him on board,” Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said of his new signing. “I think he’ll excel here. He’s a big, strong player, he’s good on the ball and he had some good games for Bolton last year.

“He can play in the middle of a back three, he can play in the left of a back three or in a back four. I believe there’s another level in him as well, he’s still learning the game.”