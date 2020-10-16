BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's Ryan Manning completes Championship switch

The Galway native has ended a five-and-a-half-year spell at Queens Park Rangers to join Swansea City.

By Paul Dollery Friday 16 Oct 2020, 10:42 PM
17 minutes ago 1,085 Views 1 Comment
Ryan Manning is presented at Swansea.
Image: Swansea City Twitter
Image: Swansea City Twitter

SWANSEA CITY HAVE signed Ryan Manning from fellow Championship club Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Manning makes the move to Wales on a three-year contract. It brings to an end a five-and-a-half-year spell on the books at QPR, who he joined from Galway United in January 2015.

Despite initially rising to prominence as a creative midfielder, Manning excelled while playing at left-back for QPR last season, during which he scored five goals and assisted seven more.

With his contract due to expire next summer, talks had taken place with a view to extending his deal with the London outfit.

However, a stand-off developed when no agreement could be reached, which resulted in the 24-year-old being omitted from the first-team squad. He hasn’t played a Championship game since scoring in a defeat to West Bromwich Albion on the final day of last season.

Manning, who is uncapped at senior international level, has just returned from Helsinki, where he was a member of the Ireland squad for Wednesday night’s defeat to Finland in the Uefa Nations League.

Fourth-placed Swansea are currently five points above QPR in the Championship, having made a promising start which was seen them collect 10 points from a possible 12.

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

