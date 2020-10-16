Ireland's Ryan Manning completes Championship switch

SWANSEA CITY HAVE signed Ryan Manning from fellow Championship club Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
Manning makes the move to Wales on a three-year contract. It brings to an end a five-and-a-half-year spell on the books at QPR, who he joined from Galway United in January 2015.
Despite initially rising to prominence as a creative midfielder, Manning excelled while playing at left-back for QPR last season, during which he scored five goals and assisted seven more.
With his contract due to expire next summer, talks had taken place with a view to extending his deal with the London outfit.
However, a stand-off developed when no agreement could be reached, which resulted in the 24-year-old being omitted from the first-team squad. He hasn’t played a Championship game since scoring in a defeat to West Bromwich Albion on the final day of last season.
Manning, who is uncapped at senior international level, has just returned from Helsinki, where he was a member of the Ireland squad for Wednesday night’s defeat to Finland in the Uefa Nations League.
Fourth-placed Swansea are currently five points above QPR in the Championship, having made a promising start which was seen them collect 10 points from a possible 12.
