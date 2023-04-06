Ryan McHugh leaves Donegal panel

CRISIS HIT DONEGAL will have to plan to face Down in the Ulster championship without two-time All-Star defender Ryan McHugh.

The Kilcar man has been struggling with injury all year and has not played for the county during their tumultuous campaign that brought relegation from Division 1 with a game to spare and the subsequent resignation of manager Paddy Carr.

After the opening round win at home against Kerry, Carr was asked about McHugh’s injury and did not go into detail, instead insisting that he would be returning, “In a matter of weeks.”

Carr added, “Ryan is a major player for us and we all know what he brings to the team, and he is something else when in full flight.

“We would like to think that he won’t be out for too long, but he is just following the medical advice”.

Since Carr stepped down, selectors Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley have taken on the role in an interim basis, but will have to do without the highly talented McHugh.

Speaking to the Donegal Daily, McHugh said, “I have got a job offer to go travelling for a few months and was something I couldn’t turn down.

“The fact then I’m injured and couldn’t play for another five or six weeks anyway.”

Donegal are due to face Down on 23 April in Newry.

