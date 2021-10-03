Ryan Mullen adds national road race title to his time trial crown

Ryan Mullen celebrates as he beats Daire Feely in the senior men's road race at the Cycling Ireland National Road Championships.

TIME TRIAL KING Ryan Mullen completed a dream week as he added another national road race title to his collection on Sunday afternoon.

Mullen, who also did the national championships double in 2017, sprinted clear to beat Daire Feely to the finish line in County Wicklow.

The 27-year-old, who will join Sam Bennett at Bora-Hansgrohe next season, made his way into a strong group of 18 riders who moved off the front early in the 160-kilometre race.

That group splintered again before Nicolas Roche and Eddie Dunbar made the first significant move when they attacked.

But Dunbar’s challenge was derailed by a crash, leaving Roche out alone in front with 60km remaining.

He was eventually reeled in by a chasing pack which included Conn McDunphy, Chris McGlinchey and Matt Teggart, as well as Mullen and Feely.

That set the stage for Mullen and Feely to duke it out in a head-to-head on the final lap.

And it was Mullen who had the legs over Feely to clinch the road race title for the third time in his career, with McDunphy following the leading pair home in third place, 38 seconds behind.

“Fair play to Daire Feeley, he was heroic all day,” Mullen said afterwards.

“He stood out. He was the first guy to attack the whole race and last man standing today so honestly fair play to him.”

