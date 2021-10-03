Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Ryan Mullen adds national road race title to his time trial crown

Mullen sprinted clear to beat Daire Feely to the finish line in County Wicklow.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 6:20 PM
36 minutes ago 361 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564426
Ryan Mullen celebrates as he beats Daire Feely in the senior men's road race at the Cycling Ireland National Road Championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ryan Mullen celebrates as he beats Daire Feely in the senior men's road race at the Cycling Ireland National Road Championships.
Ryan Mullen celebrates as he beats Daire Feely in the senior men's road race at the Cycling Ireland National Road Championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TIME TRIAL KING Ryan Mullen completed a dream week as he added another national road race title to his collection on Sunday afternoon.

Mullen, who also did the national championships double in 2017, sprinted clear to beat Daire Feely to the finish line in County Wicklow.

The 27-year-old, who will join Sam Bennett at Bora-Hansgrohe next season, made his way into a strong group of 18 riders who moved off the front early in the 160-kilometre race.

That group splintered again before Nicolas Roche and Eddie Dunbar made the first significant move when they attacked.

But Dunbar’s challenge was derailed by a crash, leaving Roche out alone in front with 60km remaining.

He was eventually reeled in by a chasing pack which included Conn McDunphy, Chris McGlinchey and Matt Teggart, as well as Mullen and Feely.

That set the stage for Mullen and Feely to duke it out in a head-to-head on the final lap.

And it was Mullen who had the legs over Feely to clinch the road race title for the third time in his career, with McDunphy following the leading pair home in third place, 38 seconds behind.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Fair play to Daire Feeley, he was heroic all day,” Mullen said afterwards.

“He stood out. He was the first guy to attack the whole race and last man standing today so honestly fair play to him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie