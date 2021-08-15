Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 August 2021
Advertisement

America's O'Toole wins first LPGA title after 11 years on tour while Maguire finishes strong

The 34-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 64 to be 17 under par for the tournament.

By AFP Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 8:45 PM
23 minutes ago 692 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5523914
Image: PA
Image: PA

RYANN O’TOOLE CAPTURED her first LPGA title on Sunday at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women’s Scottish Open, while Leona Maguire produced a strong finish.

The 34-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 64 to be 17 under par for the tournament.

Maguire carded a final round of 68 to finish on seven-under for the tournament, picking up six birdies and two bogeys on her way to the finish.

“I’ve been working my whole life for this and dreaming about it since I was a kid. I feel like it’s been ten years now, wondering when is it going to happen and I just feel like this year’s been very much kind of aligning and things are falling together,” the victorious O’Toole said.

“I still feel like I’m in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down.

“The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again.”

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko of New Zealand shared second place, three shots behind.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand was a shot further back.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 © – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie