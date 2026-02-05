Applications open to volunteer at 2027 Ryder Cup

APPLICATIONS TO VOLUNTEER at the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Limerick, have opened today on the Ryder Cup website.

The window for applications will close on 1, April 2026.

For the 100th anniversary of the historic tournament, demand for these roles is unprecedented, with a reported 24,000 registrations of interest already received. There are 2,000 roles available.

There will be two types of volunteer role available, with the traditional on-course Marshal role joined by a new-look ‘Ambassador’ role that will support the overall fan experience and the smooth running of the event.

Those who registered their interest will be contacted directly via email by Ryder Cup Europe in the coming days to complete the application form.

Applicants can initially apply for an Ambassador or Marshal role and will be notified if their application has been successful in August 2026. Further details on their specific role at the event will then follow in November 2026.