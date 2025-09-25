McIlroy paired with Tommy Fleetwood as Ryder Cup opening foursome pairings announced

RORY MCILROY WILL team up with Tommy Fleetwood for the opening foursome pairings at the Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday at Bethpage Black in New York.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the United States will meet Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton in Friday’s opening foursomes match after the pairings were revealed on Thursday, with Shane Lowry missing out on the morning selection.

Veteran Justin Rose, Sepp Straka and European rookie Rasmus Hojgaard are also not involved in the morning action.

The opening clash is expected to help build an electric atmosphere with President Donald Trump set to attend day one of the showdown at Bethpage Black, where more than 50,000 spectators are anticipated.

US captain Keegan Bradley and Europe captain Luke Donald turned in their four twosomes pairings in order without knowing what picks their rival had made.

The opening session of the 2025 Ryder Cup is set

Friday’s first foursomes match will begin at 7:10 a.m. local time (11:10 GMT) with two-time major winners Thomas and DeChambeau against two-time major winner Rahm of Spain and England’s Hatton.

The European duo and DeChambeau all play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Following the foursomes will be Americans Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, the world number one and world number three respectively, against Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

The third match sends second-ranked McIlroy of Northern Ireland and England’s Fleetwood against Americans Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

The last morning foursomes matchup sends Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland against Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Four four-ball matches will begin in the early afternoon.

Fans have already been warned about tighter security measures and several restrictions because Trump will be at the course.

Rain hampered Thursday’s final practice session, soaking the course ahead the competition.

The format includes four morning foursomes matches and four afternoon four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding Sunday singles matches.

The Americans will need 14.5 points to win the Cup. Europe, winners in 10 of the past 14 meetings, need only 14 of 28 points to retain the trophy.

The US team leads the all-time rivalry 27-15 with two drawn, but Europe lead 12-9 with one drawn since their team was expanded beyond Britain and Ireland in 1979.

