Europe lead USA by five at Ryder Cup after Saturday's Foursomes
Europe 8.5
USA 3.5
(After Saturday’s Foursomes)
EUROPE HAVE SEIZED a commanding 8.5-3.5 lead after Saturday’s morning foursomes matches at the 45th Ryder Cup.
After carrying a 5.5-2.5 lead from Friday’s opening matches at Bethpage Black, Europe used clutch putting and impressive shotmaking to seize control with another 3-1 win in the first Saturday session.
Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Young defeated England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg 4&2 in Saturday’s first match.
World number two Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood responded by beating Americans Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.
Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s Tyrrell Hatton outfought Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3&2, Rahm improving to 3-0 this week and 8-0 since 2018 in Cup pairs matches.
In the final match, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland edged top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Russell Henley 1-up.
– © AFP 2025
