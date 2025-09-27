Advertisement
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy during the Saturday Foursomes. Alamy Stock Photo
Europe lead USA by five at Ryder Cup after Saturday's Foursomes

Europe have extended their advantage in New York.
5.01pm, 27 Sep 2025
3

Europe 8.5

USA 3.5

(After Saturday’s Foursomes)

EUROPE HAVE SEIZED a commanding 8.5-3.5 lead after Saturday’s morning foursomes matches at the 45th Ryder Cup.

After carrying a 5.5-2.5 lead from Friday’s opening matches at Bethpage Black, Europe used clutch putting and impressive shotmaking to seize control with another 3-1 win in the first Saturday session.

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Young defeated England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg 4&2 in Saturday’s first match.

World number two Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood responded by beating Americans Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.

Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s Tyrrell Hatton outfought Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3&2, Rahm improving to 3-0 this week and 8-0 since 2018 in Cup pairs matches.

In the final match, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland edged top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Russell Henley 1-up.

– © AFP 2025

