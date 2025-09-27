Europe lead USA by five at Ryder Cup after Saturday's Foursomes

Europe 8.5

USA 3.5

(After Saturday’s Foursomes)

EUROPE HAVE SEIZED a commanding 8.5-3.5 lead after Saturday’s morning foursomes matches at the 45th Ryder Cup.

After carrying a 5.5-2.5 lead from Friday’s opening matches at Bethpage Black, Europe used clutch putting and impressive shotmaking to seize control with another 3-1 win in the first Saturday session.

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Young defeated England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg 4&2 in Saturday’s first match.

World number two Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood responded by beating Americans Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.

Spain’s Jon Rahm and England’s Tyrrell Hatton outfought Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3&2, Rahm improving to 3-0 this week and 8-0 since 2018 in Cup pairs matches.

In the final match, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland edged top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Russell Henley 1-up.

