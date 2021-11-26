Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

New Orleans Saints suffer fourth straight loss as Buffalo Bills roll to victory

The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders were triumphant in earlier games.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 7:43 AM
21 minutes ago 175 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5612595

JOSH ALLEN LED the Buffalo Bills to a 31-6 win against the injury-hit New Orleans, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the NFL.

Allen passed for 260 yards which included four touchdowns and two interceptions, with the quarterback registering multiple turnovers for his third game in four.

Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox hauled in two touchdown passes to record a franchise-best seven scores in a season, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for a touchdown and 74 yards.

The Saints, meanwhile, struggled to make an impression through three quarters as their ground game again suffered due to the absence of injured running back Alvin Kamara.

The hosts finally got on the scoreboard with Trevor Siemian’s 11-yard toss to tight end Nick Vannett at the start of the final quarter.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

In earlier games, the Detroit Lions lost their 10th game this season as the Chicago Bears snuck home 16-14 with a 28-yard field goal, and the Dallas Cowboys are still in control of the NFC East despite a 36-33 overtime defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman are joined by Garry Doyle to peak at next year’s Six Nations through the lens of November just gone, look ahead to the weekend’s URC fixtures, and discuss potential replacements for Stephen Larkham at Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie