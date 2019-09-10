This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Last-gasp 58-yard kick gives Saints dramatic win over Texans

On a Monday Night Football double header, the Raiders made life difficult for Broncos debutant Joe Flacco.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 8:14 AM
12 minutes ago 233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4802671
Wil Lutz celebrates his game winning 58-yard field goal.
Image: Butch Dill
Wil Lutz celebrates his game winning 58-yard field goal.
Wil Lutz celebrates his game winning 58-yard field goal.
Image: Butch Dill

DREW BREES ORCHESTRATED the winning drive and Wil Lutz capped it with a career-long 58-yard field goal as the New Orleans Saints opened the season with a thrilling 30-28 win over the Houston Texas. 

Brees and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson traded last minute heroics before Lutz nailed a walk-off field goal to give the Saints the win in a topsy-turvy season opener for both teams. 

“It is crazy, that’s an amazing win,” Lutz said. ”That’s got to be the top-one moment for me.”

Lutz’s kick came just moments after Watson had driven the Texans 75 yards for a touchdown in two plays in front of a crowd of 73,000 Monday night at the Superdome stadium. 

It gave the Saints a victory in their opener for the first time in six seasons.

“I knew we were going to get a chance,” said Lutz. “You got Drew Brees at the helm, you are going to get a chance.”

The final drama began with Houston’s go-ahead drive with 50 seconds left as Watson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 37-yard gain. 

Watson then connected with former Saint Kenny Stills for a 37-yard touchdown.

Source: NFL/YouTube

Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, but Saints rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson brushed Fairbairn and a penalty was called. Fairbairn converted on the second attempt to snap the tie. 

Brees then completed three passes for  35 yards and the Saints called their final timeout with two seconds left. They brought on Lutz, who had missed a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half.

“All I wanted was redemption after that miss at the half,” he said.

broncos-raiders-football Carr and Flacco meet after the game. Source: D. Ross Cameron

Elsewhere, Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season and rookie Josh Jacobs rushed for two touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 24-16 in the late game.

Source: NFL/YouTube

The Raiders took out their frustrations over the drama surrounding former receiver Antonio Brown with a convincing win over the AFC West rival Broncos.

Carr completed 22 of 26 passes for 259 yards and wasn’t sacked once after being dragged down 51 times last season. Jacobs had 23 carries for 85 yards and a 28-yard reception.

The loss spoiled the Broncos’ debut of quarterback Joe Flacco, who was 21 of 31 for 268 yards with one touchdown pass.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie