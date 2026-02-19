Bukayo Saka signs reported €340k-a-week, five-year contract with Arsenal

BUKAYO SAKA HAS backed Arsenal to “get over the line” and win trophies again after he committed his long-term future to the club.

England international Saka scored in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at Wolves, where Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League title race but remain leaders by five points

Advertisement

Saka has now penned a new contract with the Gunners, reportedly worth £300,000 (€343,000) a week over the next five years, and he reiterated his desire to win silverware with his boyhood club.

“I’m feeling amazing. I think it’s a fantastic moment for my family and for me. I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here,” Saka told the official club website.

“The journey that I’ve been on, from where I started to where I am now, and the journey the team’s been on as well, is a special one.

“I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we’re able to win trophies and make history for this club. We’re back where we belong, fighting for everything.”

Saka joined Arsenal at the age of seven and has gone on to represent the club on 297 occasions, scoring 78 goals in the process.

He added: “When I reflect at the end of my career, I want to be able to look back and see a kid that started aged seven, eight years old on trial for Arsenal and then went the whole way to win every trophy that there is available to win.

“That’s the legacy that I want to create, and when I reflect at the end of my career, that’s what I want to see. That would make me happy.”