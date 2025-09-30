William Saliba boost for Arsenal as he signs new long-term contract

WILLIAM SALBINA HAS signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal.

The France international’s contract had been due to run until 2027 and the PA news agency understands he has now extended his stay up to 2030, with the Gunners moving to tie him to the club amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old defender joined Arsenal from St Etienne in July 2019, initially spending time back on loan in France, but he has become a key player at the Emirates Stadium in recent seasons.

Manager Mikel Arteta said on arsenal.com: “William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”