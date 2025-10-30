'An immense opportunity': Sam Bennett seals move to Swiss cycling team Q36.5

SAM BENNETT IS ready to take on “an immense opportunity” after agreeing a move to join Irish team-mate Eddie Dunbar at Q36.5 Pro Cycling next season.

Bennett, who spent the past two seasons at French team Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, will also reunite with Q36.5′s head of performance Kurt Bogaerts, his former team-mate at An P0st-Sean Kelly.

Advertisement

“As a sprinter, my career has been shaped by hunting for wins and I’ve been really fortunate to have been given lots of great opportunities to perform, and win, at all 3 Grand Tours,” Bennett said on Thursday.

By joining this team, not only do I sense an immense opportunity to perform at my best level but equally to guide younger riders to achieve great things within our sport.

The 35-year-old teams up with Cork native Dunbar, who signed a two-year deal to join Q36.5 earlier this summer, as well as two-time Irish champion Rory Townsend and Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock.

Bogaerts said that Bennett “understands what it takes to win at the highest level and especially at Grand Tours.

“Sam gives us the chance to target high-profile victories and the consistency we strive for.”