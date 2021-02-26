Sam Bennett sprints to another stage win at UAE Tour

It wasn't even close! Dominant finish from Bennett, to claim his second stage win of #UAETour 2021 @AbuDhabiSC @DubaiSC pic.twitter.com/lK8Ib2W3S5 — UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 26, 2021

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT won the penultimate stage six of cycling’s UAE Tour today, confirming his early season form to claim his second victory at the Palm Jumeirah Island finish with ease.

After Thursday’s possibly decisive 20km uphill finish, the overall race leader Tadej Pogacar was able to take it easy on the run around Dubai, leaving the glory to the sprint specialists while he maintained his advantage finishing with the main pack.

Bennett beat Italian ace Elia Viviani into second and the German Bora man Pascal Ackermann came third.

The smiley Irishman, who cried after his first Tour de France stage win last season, can bag a hat-trick of wins tomorrow on the seventh and final stage which also looks perfect for his strengths. The 30-year-old said he would certainly go for it.

“We’re pretty much nailing it at the minute,” said Bennett. “I really want stage seven and we’ll for sure go for it again on Saturday.”

The Slovenian Pogacar goes into stage seven with a 45-second lead on last year’s champion Adam Yates, with Portuguese rookie Joao Almeida in third at 1 minute, 12 seconds.

The 13-strong peloton headed into strong winds with the temperature at 25C for the 165km run around Dubai, but the blustery weather did not create any breaks in the main pack.

