Ireland's Sam Bennett wins stage two of Vuelta

Ireland's Sam Bennett celebrates as he crosses the finish line.

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana, bursting ahead of a speeding pack in a frantic bunch sprint after a 175.1km run between the Dutch towns of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen was second and Belgian champion Tim Merlier was third a day after Jumbo-Visma won the opening team time-trial

Mike Teunissen of Jumbo took the overall leader’s red jersey from teammate and Dutch compatriot Robert Gesink.

More to follow…

