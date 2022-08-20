Ireland's Sam Bennett wins stage two of Vuelta

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana, bursting ahead of a speeding pack in a frantic bunch sprint after a 175.1km run between the Dutch towns of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.
Denmark’s Mads Pedersen was second and Belgian champion Tim Merlier was third a day after Jumbo-Visma won the opening team time-trial
Mike Teunissen of Jumbo took the overall leader’s red jersey from teammate and Dutch compatriot Robert Gesink.
More to follow…
