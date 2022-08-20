Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's Sam Bennett wins stage two of Vuelta

Bennett clinched the victory after a 175.1km run between the Dutch towns of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.

By AFP Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 4:54 PM
4 minutes ago 855 Views 1 Comment
Image: Peter Dejong
Image: Peter Dejong

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has won stage two of the Vuelta a Espana, bursting ahead of a speeding pack in a frantic bunch sprint after a 175.1km run between the Dutch towns of ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen was second and Belgian champion Tim Merlier was third a day after Jumbo-Visma won the opening team time-trial

Mike Teunissen of Jumbo took the overall leader’s red jersey from teammate and Dutch compatriot Robert Gesink.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2022

