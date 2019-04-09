All Black Cane cleared for contact training six months after breaking neck

NEW ZEALAND FLANKER Sam Cane has been given the green light to resume contact training with the Chiefs, six months after breaking his neck.

Cane underwent surgery after suffering a fracture in a vertebra on the lower-right side of his neck during the All Blacks’ victory over South Africa in Pretoria last October.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper revealed on Tuesday that Cane has taken another big step in his recovery.

“He had a little bit of contact yesterday and we’ll manage him through some contact in the next two weeks and take it from there,” Cooper said.

“It’s exciting for him and he’s excited to be back. It’s been a tough journey for him but, as the co-captain, he’s been playing a key part and making sure there’s accountability and some honesty among us coaches and the players.”

Cooper added: “[We will consider] if we put him into some club rugby to get more confidence, or do we bring him off the bench? It’s all about managing him through that.”

- Omni

