Sweet Sixteens? The tastiest match-ups in the Sam Maguire group stages

AS WE WAVE goodbye to the provincial championships, licking our chops at the hors d’oeuvres ahead of the fillet steak that is the All-Ireland championships, we take a look at some of the standout fixtures ahead in the Sweet Sixteens.

Kerry V Monaghan

Group 4, Killarney, Saturday, 3pm

Is it? Has it been? How can it be?

Hard to believe, it’s now six years ago since the first time we had a look at a round robin format in the All-Ireland Gaelic football championship.

The year when David Clifford, as everyone expected him to, arrived like a comet. After losing their first game to Galway, they were already under the cosh as they headed to play their first-ever championship game in Monaghan.

They were heading for certain defeat before a diagonal ball was flighted by – deep breath – James O’Donoghue, towards, – again, gasp – Kieran Donaghy, who knocked it down to Clifford to jam into the net from a narrow angle and secure the draw.

Clifford in Clones, doing Clifford things, 2018. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Where Monaghan are right now, doesn’t look great with a number of injuries and Rory Beggan spending more time pursuing an NFL career. But they will present a test for Kerry, and it might be one of the last times we get to see the majesty of Conor McManus.

Clare V Cork

Group 3, Ennis, Saturday 6pm

With Donegal and Tyrone in the group alongside the two Munster sides, there will be a fight to the death to make it out of the group stages.

In the same stage last year, Clare lost all games, Donegal and Monaghan by five and Derry by six, leaving the stage knowing that they hadn’t done themselves justice.

It was in these stages that Cork achieved a huge amount of respect with themselves, Kerry and Mayo all emerging with identical records of two wins and one defeat.

Reaching the quarter-finals was a landmark for John Cleary’s men, but Clare will feel there was slippage in 2023 after reaching the 2022 quarter-finals.

There will be a desperation from both sides here.

Donegal V Tyrone

Group 3, Ballybofey, 25th June, 7.15pm

Ballybofey has often been the graveyard of Tyrone ambitions ever since Jim McGuinness arrived on the scene.

In fact, Tyrone’s win in the final round of the Super 8s in 2018 was the first time in 21 championship matches that Donegal had lost on that turf, a record that could be traced back all the way to McGuinness’ announcement.

Advertisement

Since then, Donegal have gone back to inflicting more pain, the Covid straight knockout of 2020 being the prime example.

After knocking them out of Ulster, Tyrone will have motivation aplenty and will be expecting the likes of Peter Harte, Frank Burns and Conor Meyler back from injury.

A local skirmish in store.

Louth V Meath

Group 4, Inniskeen, 25th June, 5.30pm

Well, they are in with the big boys now, and they will have to take what is coming to them around Meath.

Winning the Tailteann Cup was a boon in confidence, but you might wonder where Meath rate their own levels of belief after a fairly dispiriting league campaign, before the almost inevitable smackdown from Dublin in Leinster.

The Colm O’Rourke project needs a few big moments to convince that it is making progress. Emerging out of Group 4 would constitute that, which means it all comes down to a day in Inniskeen where they find out everything about themselves.

Louth will and should take immense pride in their Leinster final performance and Ger Brennan is impressing already as a manager. They might be a thorny enough group for a few teams yet.

Derry V Armagh

Group 1, Celtic Park, 1/2 July

By the time they will have met, Armagh will have gotten the show back on the road at home to Westmeath and you never know, they might have grown even closer in the face of the latest heartbreak.

Derry won’t give a stuff for any of that though. The lingering embarrassment they feel about the defeat and surrendering of their Ulster crown to Donegal will fuel their rage.

Word that Eoin McEvoy is an injury doubt for the upcoming match against Galway is a worry. But they will be ready and primed for a proper assault on the All-Ireland title.

Dublin V Mayo

Group 1, Neutral venue, 15/16 June

It’s been a while. Too long? Just enough, perhaps.

Either way, a meeting of Dublin and Mayo is always going to be Box Office no matter where it happens. Having it in a neutral venue makes it an exclusive event.

Paddy's Small and Durcan get to know each other. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Word already is that Portlaoise is too close to Dublin, and eventually the fixture boffins will settle on Dr Hyde Park as the venue.

There’s little doubt that Dublin have recharged and rejuvenated after they looked exhausted and rattled in their 2021 loss to Mayo. And perhaps Mayo have gone back.

But this will be gold dust.