Prendergast gets timely opportunity to show what he could offer Connacht

SAM PRENDERGAST FINDS himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between Leinster and Connacht so tonight’s URC interpro at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4] offers the young out-half a timely opportunity to showcase why he’s in high demand.

There is much excitement in Leinster around the 21-year-old’s potential. Prendergast joined the Leinster Academy in the summer of 2022 and earned a swift promotion to the senior squad just one year later.

Tonight will be his 15th appearance of the season but just his fourth start, with the log-jam of out-halves at Leinster leaving opportunites hard-earned.

With the IRFU also keen to see Prendergast kick on, the Kildare native is currently considering a loan switch to Connacht next season – where he would join older brother Cian in Pete Wilkins’ squad. Earlier this week Leinster coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed discussions are ongoing, outlining that the IRFU, Leinster and Prendergast himself will all have a say in the decision.

Prendergast is a skilful, highly promising prospect and it all adds a fascinating twist to tonight’s RDS encounter. A big performance will both highlight why he could benefit from more regular gametime with Connacht while also underlining why Leinster want to keep him around.

Rhys Ruddock could be playing his last game for Leinster tonight. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Otherwise you suspect the Leinster squad will be just happy to get this game out of the way. The mood around the squad was understandably low earlier this week as they picked through the pieces of another Champions Cup final defeat, but a refreshed matchday 23 should bring energy to this final game of the regular season.

Leinster already have a home quarter-final secured but can still make the top two if results go their way.

And there are other motivations tonight. This will be the last game at the RDS before the stadium undergoes a welcome renovation and it could also well be Rhys Ruddock’s last game in Leinster blue. The long-serving backrower will retire at the end of the season and might not feature in the knockout rounds, so the squad have spoken about sending Ruddock off on a high tonight as he prepares to fully immerse himself in the world of coaching.

Connacht could spring an upset, but there has been a limp feeling to their season run-in. They were surprisingly flat when they needed to get a result away to Munster and followed that with a home defeat to the Stormers which probably killed their play-off hopes.

Wilkins’ side sit 10th on 45 points and need a winning bonus point tonight if they are to stay in the conversation over the weekend, where they would also need an unlikely run of results to fall in their favour.

A first start for Santiago Cordero could offer a glimpse of what’s to come next season after his injury struggles, while there’s also a debut for Academy wing Shane Mallon.

Santiago Cordero starts at fullback for Connacht. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Yet if Leinster have their heads right this should be a home win. Even with so many changes, this is a strong Leinster team and the selection of Ciarán Frawley at inside centre is one to watch. Like Prendergast, Frawley is also keen for minutes at 10 and looked sharp after replacing Ross Byrne in London next week.

Leinster so often pull away during the second half of games at the RDS and this one has that feeling about it, with the province naming a formidable bench.

Even if Connacht are right in the fight after the break, the quality of Dan Sheehan, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan and Charlie Ngatai coming in after half-time should steer the home side over the line.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Russell; Sam Prendergast, Cormac Foley; Ed Byrne, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Brian Deeny; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Charlie Ngatai.

CONNACHT: Santiago Cordero; Shane Jennings, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Shane Mallon; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray, Seán O’Brien, Colm Reilly, Byron Ralston, Tom Daly

Referee: Chris Busby [IRFU].