'I’m playing in one of the best teams in the world. It's unbelievable to be a part of'

THIS IS ALL still very new for Sam Prendergast. Ireland’s impressive 32-18 defeat of Scotland today was only his fourth start at Test level, and his first taste of senior international rugby outside Dublin. After the game, he admitted to being somewhat “in awe” as he stood for the anthems in Edinburgh.

For a man still learning the ropes at this level, there’s surely going to be some tough days but this was one of the good ones. Having delivered a mixed performance against England last weekend, here Prendergast was excellent throughout, steering the Ireland attack beautifully while adding 12 points from his boot, missing just one kick from six off the tee.

It was a composed and confident showing which saw the Ireland out-half take the official player of the match award, the Kildare match holding the medal in his hand as he jogged across the pitch to find his nearest and dearest in the stands post-game.

“It was special, I knew they were coming over and it was cool to give them a hug after the game. It was a bit of a relief, pretty good,” Prendergast said.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty cool, watching the games on TV yesterday and you remember watching them (Six Nations games) years ago and wanting to be part of it. It’s pretty cool to be part of it now.

Prendergast was excellent at 10. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“You’re trying not to think about it too much as well, trying to focus on the game and doing a job.”

After beating England at home in round one, this was a more comprehensive Ireland win as the visitors dominated their hosts, building a 17-0 first-half lead before striking for two further tries after Scotland failed to make the most of their early second-half surge.

“As a team we had a much better performance today, we’d a much better start and that leads you on to feeling like you’re more into the game,” Prendergast said.

We kicked on a bit, they’d a purple patch and we dealt with it well. It was a great team performance, it’s good craic now just enjoying each others’ company in the dressing-room.

“I’d need to watch it back, but a good start helps. In terms of how we got on to the next task at hand, stuff like that – I thought it was pretty good and built momentum.”

Prendergast was particularly pleased with how Ireland handled Scotland’s best spell of the game, which saw Gregor Townsend’s men add two penalties in the 10 minutes after half-time.

The 21-year-old felt he benefited from the experience around him as Ireland took the noise out of a packed Murrayfield.

“I’m playing in one of the best teams in the world,” he added.

“When I look at the backs outside me, the help I get, there’s world class backs in that backline it’s a lot easier and in terms of the forwards, the go-forward they’re giving us – starters and bench – it’s unbelievable to be a part of.”