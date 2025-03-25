Sam Prendergast signs new Leinster contract

SAM PRENDERGAST HAS signed a new contract with Leinster, the province have announced.

The out-half came through the Leinster Academy and signed his first senior deal with the province in 2023.

Prendergast, 22, debuted for Leinster in April 2023 and has played 25 games for the province to date.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s, Prendergast toured with Emerging Ireland last year before winning his first Test cap as a replacement in Ireland’s November international defeat of Argentina.

Prendergast has won 8 Test caps for Ireland.

The Kildare man’s rapid ascension saw him backed as Ireland’s starting out-half in this year’s Six Nations – starting Ireland’s first four games before moving to the bench for the final round clash with Italy.