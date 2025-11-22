Bohemians sign defender Sam Todd from Derry City

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED defender Sam Todd from Derry City on a multi-year contract.

The 27-year-old has made 231 first-team appearances in a playing career that also saw the Donegal man line out for Finn Harps, UCD and Larne.

Welcoming Todd to Dalymount Park, Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said: “We are delighted to bring a player of Sam’s calibre into the club. He’s coming here with a lot of experience but a lot of hunger too.

“He’s a good age at 27, I feel he’s coming into the prime of his career so we are looking forward to him playing his best football yet.

“He’s big, he’s strong, plays on the left side of defence, and I feel that he will fit in perfectly for what we are trying to build and achieve here.”

Todd said: “I am delighted to be here, it’s a massive club and the fans are unbelievable. I know there is expectation to achieve here at Bohs and I’m looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, Derry City have announced that Darragh Markey has joined the club from Drogheda United on an initial two-year deal.

Advertisement

City Snap Up Markey! ✍️🔴⚪



Derry City FC have announced today that Darragh Markey has joined the club from Drogheda United on an initial two-year deal.https://t.co/Y50ogvuYR5 pic.twitter.com/Ph1nOPrdSu — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) November 21, 2025

The 28-year-old spent five seasons at the County Louth club and was part of the side that beat the Candystripes in the 2024 FAI Cup final.

Markey is Tiernan Lynch’s first new recruit ahead of the 2026 campaign.

“It was a seamless one for us, to be honest. Darragh was really keen to come to this football club. He sees the size of the club and he sees where we’re wanting to go, and I think how we want to play probably suits Darragh’s attributes,” said Lynch

“He’s got legs, he’s got energy, he’s good in possession.”

“There are also things in his game we feel we can definitely bring out — getting more goals, more assists added to his game — and he’s excited about that. Even at 27 or 28, he’s a kid who feels he has so much more to give, and hopefully we can get that out of him.”

Drogheda in turn have signed midfielder Brandon Kavanagh from St Patrick’s Athletic on a two-year deal.

✍️ Drogheda United is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Brandon Kavanagh from St. Patrick’s Athletic on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.



🔗 https://t.co/T9IwVpiq73



🟣🔵 #WeAreDrogs | #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/SSknbUQ2NL — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) November 21, 2025

Kavanagh made his breakthrough at Shamrock Rovers in 2018, and made 40 first team appearances.

Following a loan to Bray Wanderers in 2021, which saw Kavanagh named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year, the midfielder made the move to Derry City.

Kavanagh made 72 appearances in his two-year spell with the Candystripes, scoring nine goals and winning the FAI Cup in 2022, before signing for St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Kavanagh finished the 2024 season with more assists (14) than any other player in the league and made 82 appearances in total for the Saints, scoring 13 goals.

The 25-year-old now becomes the first new addition to Kevin Doherty’s side ahead of the 2026 season.

“I’ve been speaking to Brandon for a while. Everybody in the league knows what an unbelievable talent he is. He’s had some great success already in his career. He’s exactly the type of player we want and need here,” Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty said.

Kavanagh said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line. Kevin rang me, and we just talked about football. The second I answered the phone to him, I knew I wanted to sign for him.”