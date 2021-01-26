Another blow for England as Underhill is withdrawn from 6 Nations squad with hip injury

BATH BACK ROW Sam Underhill has been withdrawn from England’s Guinness Six Nations squad with a hip injury and will be replaced by Wasps’ Jack Willis.

The news comes as a further blow to Eddie Jones, less than 24 hours after loosehead Joe Marler withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons and lock Joe Launchbury was ruled out with a broken leg.

England will meet at St. George’s Park on Wednesday as they begin preparations for the tournament.

They kick off their tournament against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday 6 February (4.45pm).

England have also confirmed that Exeter loosehead Alec Hepburn, Northampton Saints back row Lewis Ludlam and his team-mate, lock David Ribbans, have been added to the champions’ shadow squad.