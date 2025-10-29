Sammie Szmodics says he'll be 'back in no time' following surgery

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacker Sammie Szmodics has pledged to be “back in no time” after undergoing surgery.

Szmodics gave a thumbs up as he posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning with the caption: “Operation all done. Back in no time.”

He was forced off with a knee injury after just 21 minutes of Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Championship win over West Brom last weekend, with manager Kieran McKenna issuing an uncertain prognosis in the immediate aftermath of the game.

The 30-year-old was already a major doubt for Ireland’s final World Cup qualification double-header next month, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson due to name his squad on 6 November ahead of the games with Portugal and Hungary.

Szmodics, who has also been plagued by recurring ankle issues which needed surgery earlier this year, has only featured in one of Ireland’s eight games so far in 2025.

He came in for criticism earlier this month after withdrawing with injury from the Ireland squad for the October international window, only to then line out for Ipswich 72 hours after Ireland’s win against Armenia.