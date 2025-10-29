REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacker Sammie Szmodics has pledged to be “back in no time” after undergoing surgery.
Szmodics gave a thumbs up as he posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning with the caption: “Operation all done. Back in no time.”
He was forced off with a knee injury after just 21 minutes of Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Championship win over West Brom last weekend, with manager Kieran McKenna issuing an uncertain prognosis in the immediate aftermath of the game.
The 30-year-old was already a major doubt for Ireland’s final World Cup qualification double-header next month, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson due to name his squad on 6 November ahead of the games with Portugal and Hungary.
Advertisement
Szmodics, who has also been plagued by recurring ankle issues which needed surgery earlier this year, has only featured in one of Ireland’s eight games so far in 2025.
He came in for criticism earlier this month after withdrawing with injury from the Ireland squad for the October international window, only to then line out for Ipswich 72 hours after Ireland’s win against Armenia.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sammie Szmodics says he'll be 'back in no time' following surgery
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacker Sammie Szmodics has pledged to be “back in no time” after undergoing surgery.
Szmodics gave a thumbs up as he posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning with the caption: “Operation all done. Back in no time.”
He was forced off with a knee injury after just 21 minutes of Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Championship win over West Brom last weekend, with manager Kieran McKenna issuing an uncertain prognosis in the immediate aftermath of the game.
The 30-year-old was already a major doubt for Ireland’s final World Cup qualification double-header next month, with manager Heimir Hallgrimsson due to name his squad on 6 November ahead of the games with Portugal and Hungary.
Szmodics, who has also been plagued by recurring ankle issues which needed surgery earlier this year, has only featured in one of Ireland’s eight games so far in 2025.
He came in for criticism earlier this month after withdrawing with injury from the Ireland squad for the October international window, only to then line out for Ipswich 72 hours after Ireland’s win against Armenia.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COYBIG Injury List Ireland Soccer Sammie Szmodics Soccer