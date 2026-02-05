San Francisco 49ers set for regular-season NFL game in Australia against LA Rams

THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ers have been named to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, set for Melbourne later this year.

Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will serve as the venue for the landmark matchup of California rivals.

The Australian contest will be among an NFL record nine global games in the 2026 campaign, including three in London and others in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement

“We are delighted that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams,” NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager Charlotte Offord said.

“The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans Down Under.”

The Rams and 49ers split two regular-season meetings in the 2025 season, each club winning on the road.

“We’re pleased to take our annual matchup against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG,” said Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff.

Both teams went 12-5 last season but each lost to Seattle in the playoffs.

“This is a terrific opportunity to continue to support the league in its mission to grow the game,” 49ers chief executive officer Al Guido said.

– © AFP 2026