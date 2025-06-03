Páirc history maker Noonan: 'To come back wearing a different shirt, it's the same feeling'

CORK’S OWN SAOIRSE Noonan became the first sportsperson to play a competitive inter-county Gaelic football match and soccer international at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Not only did the hometown hero play, she also scored. Her second international goal, on her first competitive start for Ireland. The stuff of dreams.

“It was a bit surreal,” said Celtic striker Noonan.

“I was just trying to find my feet, ease my way into the game and not get caught up in the moment. It’s unbelievable, I’m absolutely delighted.

“When it went in and hit off my head, I could just see it dipping. I don’t even know how I celebrated or anything. I just had a little moment, took a deep breath and was back into focus, we wanted to get that next goal quick.”

Unfortunately for Ireland, it never came. Noonan’s 19th-minute header into the City End proved the winner against Slovenia on the night, but Carla Ward’s side fell short of the four-goal victory needed to top Group B2 and secure automatic Nations League promotion. They now contest play-offs in October.

It was a case of mixed emotions on Leeside, but pride was the overriding feeling for the multi-talented girl from Grange, with her family watching on.

“Since the new stadium’s been built, I played here with the Cork ladies footballers at senior level [against Westmeath in the 2020 National League]. To come back wearing a different shirt, it’s the same feeling, you’re representing something you’re really proud of.

“Carla called the team (out) last night. When I got the nod, I just told my parents and kept it a bit quiet and just tried to treat it like another game.

“It was really special. My grandad would’ve been a proud man tonight. He’s at every game. And my granny, this is the first time she has seen me play senior [or Ireland], so it was emotional, it meant a lot to me.

“Being in Cork is enough motivation in itself. Wearing the Irish jersey is enough motivation. You don’t need anything else really, but it does add that little bit of grit.”

Noonan in action for Cork in 2019. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Noonan reflected on a positive team performance in front of 9,433 fans as Ireland rounded off their Nations League group with a fifth win from six.

Not achieving the required goal tally was disappointing, of course, but the 25-year-old was optimistic post-match.

“The first thing was to go out and win the game but the bigger picture, we obviously wanted to get the (four) goals. We started off well, that’s something we’ve spoken about the last few days. We had a lot of chances, possession, we played really well. They’re a good team.

“When we got the goal, I think we thought a 1-0 lead, can we get another one before half time? That was the focus. We were pushing, we were unlucky, one or two decisions we could have made better.

“We have to be proud of ourselves, it’s still a win and at international level, wins don’t come easy. It’s about building. This team is good, we’re working hard every day, we’re growing — you can see the growth. From the first time Carla came in to now, even for myself, I feel like each camp and each day, you feel like you’re getting better.”

It has been a whirlwind few months for Noonan, who ended a lengthy international absence with back-to-back substitute appearances, a start, and a goal.

The dual star enjoyed a goal-laden season with Celtic in Scotland, and returned to the international fold having been overlooked in recent times.

“I have to thank Carla for bringing me back in and giving me minutes,” said Noonan. “When I got the nod today, I felt I owed it to the staff. They’ve had so much belief in me.

“Look, Im delighted. We got the win, but we wanted the four goals and we wanted to top the group.”