Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Advertisement

Saracens and Leicester narrowly prevail in Champions Cup

It was a good day for English sides in the competition.

1 hour ago 2,636 Views 1 Comment
Saracens' Elliot Daly (left) scores their side's first try of the game.
Saracens' Elliot Daly (left) scores their side's first try of the game.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THREE ENGLISH teams all got off to winning starts at the Champions Cup today with leaders Saracens holding off a fierce Edinburgh onslaught to win 30-26, second-placed Sale thrashing Ulster 39-0 earlier and Leicester edging Ospreys 23-17.

Saracens, who won the last of their three European titles in 2019, had an early shock as South African prop Luan de Bruin barged through Owen Farrell to open the scoring in their Pool B game.

Argentina fly-half Emiliano Boffelli converted and was to prove a thorn in Saracens’ side with 16 points in total.

Saracens hit back with tries through Elliot Daly and Ben Earl but still trailed 16-12 at half-time.

Six minutes into the second half, Daly put a grubber kick in behind the Scottish defence, giving Alex Lewington a straightforward collect and score to put Sarries ahead.

Farrell and Boffelli traded kicks before replacement hooker Tom Woolstencroft crashed over from close range to put Saracens 30-19 up.

Edinburgh kept going, in spite of two late yellows, and Wes Goosen’s late try meant they returned to Scotland with at least a defensive bonus point.

“Credit to Edinburgh,” said player of the match Daly. “We can be very happy with today, four tries and a win — that’s all you can ask.

“Everyone put an absolute shift in, we go forward to next week looking for another win.”

Welsh side Ospreys led Leicester 10-6 at half-time but the English side turned it around in the second half to take the points.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Morgan Morris and Nicky Smith scored Ospreys’ two tries, Leicester replying through Harry Potter and a brilliant solo effort from Anthony Watson.

The 24 teams are divided into two pools of 12 but each team only plays two others, home and away, with the top eight in each pool progressing to the last 16.

The format of the competition has changed this year with the inclusion for the first time of South African franchises alongside Europe’s finest.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie