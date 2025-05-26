After over 400 appearances, Saracens legend Goode to bow out

SARACENS VETERAN Alex Goode announced on Monday he will retire after the club’s final game of the season.

The 37-year-old full-back, who made his 400th appearance for his boyhood side earlier this month, will bow out following Saturday’s English Premiership clash at home to Bath.

Goode has won six Premiership titles during a long career spent almost entirely with north London side Sarries.

Advertisement

He was also capped 21 times by England, featured in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and was named European player of the year in 2019.

His only spell away from the club was a one-year loan stint at Japan’s NEC Green Rockets after Saracens were relegated for salary cap breaches in 2020.

“Nothing prepares you for this moment, it’s overwhelming — the emotions, gratitude, pride, sadness,” Goode told Saracens’ website.

“After 19 incredible seasons wearing the Saracens jersey, I am saying goodbye.

“Saracens has been home for my whole adult life and helped me grow as a person. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have the privilege of playing for my country and representing this club over 400 times.”

Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to Goode by saying: “With six Premiership titles, three European trophies, and countless individual accolades, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the most successful players of the professional era.

“To reach 400 appearances for this club across 20 years is an extraordinary achievement — one which is never likely to be matched.”