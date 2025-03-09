The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Healy claims stunning gold medal in 3000m final
IRELAND HAVE THEIR second medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, with Sarah Healy claiming a stunning gold medal in the 3000m final.
Healy’s gold arrived shortly after Mark English had secured bronze in the men’s 800m final.
Healy timed her run brilliantly to finish strong and pip Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant on the line.
The Dubliner crossed at 8:52.86, with Courtney-Bryant second at 8:52.92.
More to follow…
