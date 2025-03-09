Advertisement
Sarah Healy. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Sarah Healy claims stunning gold medal in 3000m final

Healy timed her run brilliantly to pip Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant on the line.
4.54pm, 9 Mar 2025
IRELAND HAVE THEIR second medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, with Sarah Healy claiming a stunning gold medal in the 3000m final.

Healy’s gold arrived shortly after Mark English had secured bronze in the men’s 800m final.

Healy timed her run brilliantly to finish strong and pip Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant on the line.

The Dubliner crossed at 8:52.86, with Courtney-Bryant second at 8:52.92.

More to follow…

