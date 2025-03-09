Sarah Healy claims stunning gold medal in 3000m final

IRELAND HAVE THEIR second medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, with Sarah Healy claiming a stunning gold medal in the 3000m final.

Healy’s gold arrived shortly after Mark English had secured bronze in the men’s 800m final.

Healy timed her run brilliantly to finish strong and pip Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant on the line.

The Dubliner crossed at 8:52.86, with Courtney-Bryant second at 8:52.92.

Advertisement

More to follow…