Sarah Lavin among Irish athletes to hit World Indoor Championship standard

SARAH LAVIN HAS hit the 60m hurdles World Indoor Championship qualifying standard after finishing second at an indoor meeting in Paris today.

The Limerick star clocked 7.98 seconds — 0.7 of a second off the world leading time set by winning French champion Laeticia Bapte — at the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2026.

Lavin opened her season with a heat win in 8.03, and bettered the time in the final as another home athlete, Mira Groot, finished third.

7.98 for Sarah Lavin in Paris ⚡️ World Indoor Q✅ pic.twitter.com/95l4FVBzuy — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) January 25, 2026

On Saturday night, Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs also secured ‘A’ standards for the World Indoor Championships which take place in Poland in March.

Coscoran went close to his own Irish record when he finished second in the 3000m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston in 7:30.97.

Griggs was fourth in a new Irish U23 record of 7:31.79, while Brian Fay crossed in 10th (7:42.58) and James Dunne did not finish.

Cian McPhillips stormed to victory in the 600m at the same meeting, clocking 1:16.37 in a star-studded field.

The Longford man finished strongly in his first track race since placing fourth in the world 800m final in Tokyo last year, but fell short of Mark English’s recent Irish record of 1:15.80.

That last 150m! 😮‍💨🚀



Cian McPhillips got his season off to the perfect start last night at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet in Boston, winning the Men’s 600m in style 🔥#IrishAthletics



pic.twitter.com/0qsTSvKcgq — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) January 25, 2026

Elsewhere over the weekend, Bori Akinola won the 60m at the Meeting Indoor de Lyon in France, his time of 6.65 seconds securing the ‘B’ standard for worlds.

English was third in the 800m at the event in 1:46.63 after a hectic few weeks in which he broke the 600m and 800m national indoor records.

In Texas, Lauren Roy ran the second fastest indoor time by an Irish woman over 200m; her 22.89 seconds bettered just by Rhasidat Adeleke. The Ballymena sprinter also recorded a lifetime best over 60m: 7.23 seconds is inside the ’B’ standard for worlds.

And Diarmuid O’Connor broke his own Irish heptathlon record with 5596 points in Philadelphia.