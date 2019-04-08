This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sarri unhappy with Chelsea's 'strange' fixture list ahead Prague trip

The London club host West Ham on Monday night, three days before their Europa League tie.

By AFP Monday 8 Apr 2019, 12:36 PM
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.
Image: David Davies
MAURIZIO SARRI HAS questioned the Premier League’s “strange” decision to schedule Chelsea’s West Ham clash for Monday, just three days before their Europa League away match against Slavia Prague.

Chelsea, who are battling for a top-four finish, face a pivotal week, hosting West Ham before heading to Prague for Thursday’s game, then making the testing league trip to title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday.

And Sarri thinks Premier League bosses ought to do more to boost English teams’ chances in Europe.

“I am not able to understand the decision of the Premier League because we have to go to Prague as an English team,” he said.

“So I’m not able to understand why we have to play on Monday. It’s very strange. I think they could have done more for the English teams in Europe.

“In Serie A teams play on Friday. Teams involved in the Europa League away from home, they can ask to play their next Serie A match on Monday.

“But this is the situation and we need only to adapt to this situation.”

© – AFP, 2019   

