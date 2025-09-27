Advertisement
Europe captain Luke Donald.
Saturday foursomes announced: McIlroy to partner Fleetwood again as Donald sticks with formula

Keegan Bradley has meanwhile made only one personnel change.
12.52am, 27 Sep 2025
Gavin Cooney reports from Bethpage Black, New York

EUROPE CAPTAIN LUKE Donald has stuck with the personnel that delivered Europe their Friday foursomes rout for the second morning of competition. 

Europe’s 3-1 win in the opening session helped set up a 5.5 to 2.5 lead at the end of the first day’s play, and Donald has rejigged only the order of his selection for the Saturday morning foursomes. 

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, who hammered Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley 5&3 in the second match on Friday morning, will lead Europe off tomorrow morning, where they will face Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young. 

Young has been subbed in to replace Justin Thomas as DeChambeau’s alternate-shot partner, having impressed in a 6&5 fourball win over Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard. 

Rory McIlroy will again team up with Tommy Fleetwood tomorrow morning, and they will again face Harris English and Collin Morikawa, whom they hammered 5&4 in the first foursomes session. 

John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will joust with established American duo Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the only American pair to win their foursomes match on Friday. 

Finally, Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland will again anchor Europe, this time against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, a pairing with whom Bradley has kept faith in spite of their heavy Friday morning defeat. 

Saturday morning foursome pairings

  • Fitzpatrick/Aberg vs DeChambeau/Young
  • McIlroy/Fleetwood vs English/Morikawa
  • Rahm/Hatton vs Schauffele/Cantlay
  • MacIntyre/Hovland vs Henley/Scheffler
