Gavin Cooney
reports from Bethpage Black, New York
EUROPE CAPTAIN LUKE Donald has stuck with the personnel that delivered Europe their Friday foursomes rout for the second morning of competition.
Europe’s 3-1 win in the opening session helped set up a 5.5 to 2.5 lead at the end of the first day’s play, and Donald has rejigged only the order of his selection for the Saturday morning foursomes.
Advertisement
Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, who hammered Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley 5&3 in the second match on Friday morning, will lead Europe off tomorrow morning, where they will face Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young.
Young has been subbed in to replace Justin Thomas as DeChambeau’s alternate-shot partner, having impressed in a 6&5 fourball win over Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Rory McIlroy will again team up with Tommy Fleetwood tomorrow morning, and they will again face Harris English and Collin Morikawa, whom they hammered 5&4 in the first foursomes session.
John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will joust with established American duo Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the only American pair to win their foursomes match on Friday.
Finally, Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland will again anchor Europe, this time against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, a pairing with whom Bradley has kept faith in spite of their heavy Friday morning defeat.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Saturday foursomes announced: McIlroy to partner Fleetwood again as Donald sticks with formula
EUROPE CAPTAIN LUKE Donald has stuck with the personnel that delivered Europe their Friday foursomes rout for the second morning of competition.
Europe’s 3-1 win in the opening session helped set up a 5.5 to 2.5 lead at the end of the first day’s play, and Donald has rejigged only the order of his selection for the Saturday morning foursomes.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, who hammered Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley 5&3 in the second match on Friday morning, will lead Europe off tomorrow morning, where they will face Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young.
Young has been subbed in to replace Justin Thomas as DeChambeau’s alternate-shot partner, having impressed in a 6&5 fourball win over Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Rory McIlroy will again team up with Tommy Fleetwood tomorrow morning, and they will again face Harris English and Collin Morikawa, whom they hammered 5&4 in the first foursomes session.
John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will joust with established American duo Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the only American pair to win their foursomes match on Friday.
Finally, Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland will again anchor Europe, this time against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, a pairing with whom Bradley has kept faith in spite of their heavy Friday morning defeat.
Saturday morning foursome pairings
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Keegan Bradley Luke Donald Ryder Cup Selection