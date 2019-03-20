This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah

The Liverpool boss feels that Sadio Mane could be an example for the Egyptian star.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago 991 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4552518
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

MOHAMED SALAH HAS has been unlucky during his dry spell of form but goals will soon flow once more for the Liverpool forward, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Salah has only scored once in the past two months, but Klopp’s men are two points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table regardless.

Sadio Mane’s fine form has kept Liverpool’s momentum up, the Senegal star having hit 11 goals in his last 11 appearances for the Reds.

Although Salah has not been at his best, his 17 Premier League goals this term is still only bettered by one player, City marksman Sergio Aguero.

And Klopp feels Mane could be an example for Salah to follow when Liverpool return to action at home to Tottenham on March 31 after the international break.

“He is in a really good moment, of course,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website. “Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment.

“In football it’s sometimes like this. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.

“That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again. He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment – he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.

“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored; the cross from Robbo [Andy Robertson, at Fulham], I’m pretty sure Mo would have scored if Gini [Wijnaldum] doesn’t get the ball.

“These moments… I was a striker, I had that as well, you think, ‘Oh’ and then somebody else missed the chance. That’s how it is, all good. But, of course, it’s a brilliant moment for him [Mane].”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    LEINSTER
    McFadden focused on leaving injury woes behind him to kick on for Leinster
    McFadden focused on leaving injury woes behind him to kick on for Leinster
    Lancaster: 'Returning players will have no shortage of motivation for Leinster'
    'The priority is to be a great club coach': Lancaster on easy decision to stay at Leinster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie