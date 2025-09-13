O'Brien's Scandinavia digs deep in Doncaster to earn St Leger victory

SCANDINAVIA FENDED OFF the gallant late charge of Rahiebb to prevail in a pulsating finish to the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Tom Marquand, Scandinavia had to dig deep to firstly edge in front of his dual Derby-winning stablemate Lambourn, before fighting off the challenge of another Ballydoyle runner, Stay True, on his outside.

Just when Marquand thought he had Town Moor Classic honours secured, the Ray Dawson-ridden Rahiebb (14-1) made a thrilling late thrust up the inside, but the 2-1 favourite Scandinavia just held a neck advantage over Roger Varian’s runner on the line.

SCANDINAVIA HANGS TOUGH TO WIN THE BETFRED ST LEGER! pic.twitter.com/SLFsKk6TCo — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 13, 2025

After Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Chrome in 2020, it was a second Leger for Marquand, who was stepping in for the ride in the absence of the injured Ryan Moore and suspended Wayne Lordan.

He said: “He’s got the most beautiful temperament.

“Aidan, Ryan and Wayne, everything that was reiterated to me was that he is just so straightforward. He’s so tough. It’s so lovely to be aboard today.

“He was tough today, he had to battle off Paddy’s (Twomey, Carmers) horse first and then obviously Stay True as well and then late on I was a little bit worried – it’s a long way up the straight on that ground when you’ve been trying to fend off good horses.

“He stays extremely well, as he showed at Goodwood, but I thought today was a real show of his tenacity on that ground.

“It was a good performance. He’s a beautiful mover and it’s probably fair to say he’s still got that little edge of innocence, not immaturity, innocence is probably right and it’s special to be aboard today.”

O’Brien called up Marquand, Sean Levey and Mickael Barzalona for his Doncaster runners and the winning rider admitted he would have been content to ride any of the Ballydoyle team, but he has previous history with Scandinavia.

He added: “I’ll be be honest, I’d have been happy on any of the three – any ride in a Classic is big. I rode him as a two-year-old at Newmarket and really liked him, it was one of those when sometimes the stars align when I rode him that day.

“I didn’t think I’d be winning the Leger on him, but it’s nice to ride these horses early when they’re progressing into staying types as they just take their time to get there.”

Marquand primarily rides for William Haggas but has seen the likes of the yard’s potential Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hope Merchant and last year’s Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics suffer issues that have curtailed their outings this term.

He added: “It’s unbelievable (to win the Leger). It’s been a good year, but just those top horses have had misfortune at William’s – just niggly little problems.

“Riding Group One winners is what you want to do and riding Classic winners is even harder again, it’s special and it’s where we all want to be, but it’s really where I want to be, so I’m feeling pretty blessed.”

With the first day of the Irish Champions Festival weekend taking place at Leopardstown, O’Brien and winning owners Coolmore were represented by Kevin Buckley, who said: “That was just sensational. Tom said he just tried for him and he kept giving and giving.

“It’s fantastic for his sire Justify, who we stand in America, it’s his second English Classic winner this year after the 2000 Guineas.”

Asked about the potential to keep Scandinavia in training at four, he added: “It’s not my decision, it would be fantastic if they did. The respective owners love their racing, so I don’t see any reason why not.”