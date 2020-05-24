This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wagner's woes continue as Schalke suffer comprehensive home defeat to Augsburg

Schalke have now failed to win in their last nine games under the former Huddersfield Town boss.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 24 May 2020, 3:01 PM
Schalke went down to Augsburg in this afternoon's behind-closed-doors fixture at the Veltins Arena.
Schalke went down to Augsburg in this afternoon's behind-closed-doors fixture at the Veltins Arena.
Schalke went down to Augsburg in this afternoon's behind-closed-doors fixture at the Veltins Arena.
SCHALKE EXTENDED THEIR winless run to nine games this afternoon by losing to an Augsburg side who gave their survival hopes a significant boost.

A 3-0 away win – Augsburg’s first victory in seven attempts – pushes them up to 12th place in the Bundesliga, while Schalke remain in eighth.

With a seventh-minute free-kick, Eduard Löwen gave the visitors the lead in the first of today’s three German top-flight fixtures.

Schalke, who reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season, were unable to make their dominance of possession count.

Now managed by former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, they fell further behind when Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee scored on 76 minutes, with Sergio Cordoba capping the win for Augsburg in stoppage time.

