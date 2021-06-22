Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

'Shattered' Scotland no match for Modric, admits McGregor

McGregor scored his country’s first goal at a major tournament for 23 years, but it proved to be just a consolation.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 10:55 PM
22 minutes ago 767 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5474626
Scotland's Callum McGregor salutes the fans after the defeat to Croatia.
Image: PA
Scotland's Callum McGregor salutes the fans after the defeat to Croatia.
Scotland's Callum McGregor salutes the fans after the defeat to Croatia.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND MIDFIELDER CALLUM McGregor admitted his side were run into the ground by Croatia in a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday that saw Steve Clarke’s men crash out of Euro 2020.

Croatia sealed a place in the last 16 thanks to goals from Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic to end Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time.

McGregor scored his country’s first goal at a major tournament for 23 years, but it proved to be just a consolation.

“It’s always nice to score and get my first goal for my country – but ultimately we’re disappointed with the result,” the Celtic midfielder told ITV.

“The lads are shattered. The fans were amazing again and we want to thank them for their input.”

Modric’s sumptuous strike to put the 2018 World Cup finalists in front just after the hour mark was the decisive moment.

“That’s what you’re up against at this level,” added McGregor of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

“It was a tough learning experience tonight against some really top players but it just gives you the hunger to come back again.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie