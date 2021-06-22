'Shattered' Scotland no match for Modric, admits McGregor

Scotland's Callum McGregor salutes the fans after the defeat to Croatia.

SCOTLAND MIDFIELDER CALLUM McGregor admitted his side were run into the ground by Croatia in a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday that saw Steve Clarke’s men crash out of Euro 2020.

Croatia sealed a place in the last 16 thanks to goals from Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic to end Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time.

McGregor scored his country’s first goal at a major tournament for 23 years, but it proved to be just a consolation.

“It’s always nice to score and get my first goal for my country – but ultimately we’re disappointed with the result,” the Celtic midfielder told ITV.

“The lads are shattered. The fans were amazing again and we want to thank them for their input.”

Modric’s sumptuous strike to put the 2018 World Cup finalists in front just after the hour mark was the decisive moment.

“That’s what you’re up against at this level,” added McGregor of the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

“It was a tough learning experience tonight against some really top players but it just gives you the hunger to come back again.”

