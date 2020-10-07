BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 7 October 2020
Scotland in disarray as Covid-19 rules out three players on eve of Euro play-off

They’re due to face Israel tomorrow.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 6:15 PM
Scotland will be without Arsenal's Kieran Tierney for tomorrow's clash with Israel.
Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire

SCOTLAND BOSS STEVE Clarke admitted his plans had been thrown into disarray after Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie were ruled out of tomorrow’s European Championship play-off semi-final against Israel due to coronavirus protocols.

Armstrong has tested positive, while Tierney and Christie have been forced to isolate for 14 days after coming into close contact with the Southampton midfielder.

All other members of the squad returned negative tests but two members of the backroom staff have also been identified as close contacts.

“Hopefully everyone involved will come through with no issues, the health of anybody is more important than any game of football,” said Clarke. “I have now spoken to all three players involved in the situation, they are very disappointed not to be involved in such a big game.”

Scotland are two games away from a first major international tournament for 22 years. Beat Israel on Thursday and they will face Norway or Serbia in November for a place at next year’s postponed Euros.

Arsenal defender Tierney and Celtic midfielder Christie would almost certainly have started, while Clarke has also lost Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oliver Burke through injury.

“We were working towards one team and now we have to change that,” added Clarke. “We moved the training back to this afternoon. We have a little bit of time to work on one or two different things, one or two different players coming into the team that maybe didn’t expect to play.

“Although it is disappointing for the ones who have had to drop out because of the situation, the ones who are going to get a chance to play – what an opportunity.”

Armstrong, Tierney and Christie will also miss Nations League matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the next week.

The two-week isolation will force Tierney to miss Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on 17 October, while Christie will be absent for the first Old Firm game in 10 months against Rangers on the same day.

However, Arsenal said they were seeking more information on why the left-back has to isolate when he has tested negative.

“Our medical team have confirmed that Kieran was socially distant at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding Covid-19 protocols,” Arsenal said in a statement. “We are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details.”

Tierney said: “I’m so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel. I’ve also tested negative.”

Stricter coronavirus regulations will be introduced in Scotland from Friday to curb a rising number of infections, but professional sport will continue to have an exemption to keep playing.

“It is something that is there, it is in everyone’s lives now, we have to adapt as much as we can and be prepared for,” said Clarke. “I tell the players that they have to be ready to step in at any time because we need everybody.”

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

