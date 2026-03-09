Scotland locks Cummings and Brown ruled out of Ireland clash

SCOTLAND’S STARTING SECOND rows, Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings, have both been ruled out of Saturday’s Triple Crown decider against Ireland in Dublin.

The locking duo were injured in Scotland’s thrilling 50-40 win over France last weekend, with a statement from Scottish camp today confirming that Brown have returned to Glasgow Warriors to begin rehabilitation on their respective calf and hamstring injuries.

Cummings has started all four of Scotland’s Six Nations games so far in the second row, while Brown has had two starts at lock and one at blindside flanker.

So it’s an undoubted blow for Gregor Townsend’s side to lose the lock pair ahead of this huge clash with Ireland. The Scots and Ireland can both still win the Six Nations heading into the final round, while the victor of this game will definitely claim the Triple Crown.

Grant Gilchrist and Max Williamson are the other two players to have started games in the second row for Scotland in this championship, with Gilchrist coming off the bench against France.

However, the Scotland squad also includes the highly-experienced Bordeaux lock Jonny Gray and Glasgow second row Alex Craig, so there are other options for Townsend.

Kyle Steyn was the other injury concern arising from Scotland’s win over the French, with the influential wing suffering a deep cut to his leg, but he has remained in camp and there is optimism he will be fit to take on Ireland.

His fellow wing Duhan van der Merwe, who had started one game in this Six Nations, has returned to Edinburgh with an ankle injury, while Adam Hastings [shoulder], Nathan McBeth [ankle], and Elliot Millar Mills [groin] have also been released to their clubs.