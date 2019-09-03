Huw Jones and Rory Hutchinson miss out as Scotland name squad for Japan

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend confirmed his 31-man Rugby World Cup squad at a public event at Linlithgow Palace, birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, on Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to see Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally announced as captain of a group that features a split of 17 forwards and 14 backs, each of whom was announced one-by-one as part of a live squad reveal.

However, there was no sign of centres Huw Jones or Rory Hutchinson, with forwards Josh Strauss, Matt Fagerson and Magnus Bradbury also missing out on the plane to the Far East.

Glasgow star Jones made quite the impact upon his introduction to Test rugby, scoring 10 tries in just 17 caps, but his poor form over the past year has cost him a ticket to Japan.

Hutchinson of the Northampton Saints put his hand up for inclusion during his first Test start against Georgia at the weekend, dotting down twice, but also misses out: Townsend has selected Peter Horne and Chris Harris as back-up to the expected first-choice pairing of Sam Johnson and Duncan Taylor.

“We’re delighted with the squad and believe we’ve picked a group capable of playing our best rugby and doing this consistently throughout the tournament,” said Townsend.

“The players have worked hard to be in the best physical shape of their careers and we know that when they play to their potential they are capable of beating any team in the world.”

Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards (17):

Stuart McInally

Jonny Gray

Ryan Wilson

Fraser Brown

Hamish Watson

Zander Fagerson

Gordon Reid

Simon Berghan

Grant Gilchrist

Duncan Taylor

Allan Dell

WP Nel

George Turner

Ben Toolis

Blade Thomson

Jamie Ritchie

Scott Cummings

Backs (13):

Greig Laidlaw

Stuart Hogg

Tommy Seymour

Finn Russell

Peter Horne

Sean Maitland

Ali Price

Darcy Graham

Adam Hastings

Chris Harris

Blair Kinghorn

Sam Johnson

George Horne

Duncan Taylor

