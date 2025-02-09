Russell passed HIA but Scotland decided not to send him back on

SCOTLAND BOSS GREGOR Townsend said out-half Finn Russell passed his off-field HIA but they decided not to send him back on against Ireland due to some concerning signs on the sideline.
Russell was involved in a nasty collision with team-mate Darcy Graham in the first half of Scotland’s 32-18 defeat to the Irish.
Graham was stretchered off and taken to hospital — he has subsequently been released — but Russell underwent a Head Injury Assessment that he passed.
However, Scotland made the call not to send him back onto the pitch due to concerns once he had returned to the touchline.
“He passed his HIA,” said Townsend.
“It was more communication that Pete Horne and a couple of other guys on the sideline were having with him. We decided it wasn’t right. He had passed his HIA, but there were a couple of things he wasn’t remembering about plays.
“So we made the call not to put him back on.”
While Russell was “fine” after the game, Scotland were waiting on the latest update on wing Graham during Townsend’s press conference.
Advertisement
The SRU later confirmed that the 27-year-old had been released from hospital having been diagnosed with concussion. Scotland say that Graham will be “managed in line with the concussion protocols.”
Darcy Graham was taken to hospital as a precaution following an injury during the game.
He has subsequently been released and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He will be managed in line with the concussion protocols.#AsOnepic.twitter.com/RBOCtcCiFZ
Losing Russell and Graham just 22 minutes in was a big blow for Scotland, although they were already under serious pressure from Ireland.
“We went with a 6/2 on the bench and as luck would have it, you lose two backs early on in the game,” said Townsend.
“I have to say the two players that came on, Stafford [McDowall] and Jamie [Dobie], played really well. Tom [Jordan] played really well at 10. You’re asking them to come on when you’re, at that stage, probably 10-0 down.”
Townsend was disappointed with Scoland’s overall effort as they lost to Ireland for the 11th consecutive time.
Darcy Graham was taken to hospital. Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
He watched in frustration as his side went 17-0 behind in the first half and though they mounted something of a fightback, it was too great a gap to make up.
“Obviously you’re thinking different things during that period. The yellow card, when we were 7-0 down, that was going to be a tough period for us. We actually regrouped fairly well. I think it was 3-0 just at the end of that period, but with two minutes to go in the yellow card, we lost two key players.
“When you’re 17-0 down, when things haven’t gone well for you and you’ve had to make changes, you do fear that the opposition could build on that, but I was really proud of the way we came back at the end of the first half and then how we got linebreaks and we got in behind, forced penalties.
“I felt we were getting back into the game, getting to within six points. And then you look at the error off the kick-off, that just gives the momentum back, but up to that stage, we were building back into the game. Once they score another try, it’s very tough to get ahead again.”
Townsend offered up praise of Ireland and their system.
“I think we have to praise Ireland for what they’ve done structurally over the last few years. They’ve been in the top two or top three of world rugby for a while now. Sometimes number one, often number two.
“They’re going for something unprecedented this year, which is a third Six Nations title in a row. No team’s done that. What they’re doing is producing results and quality performances. We, unfortunately, came up against them during this period and have not managed to get ahead on the scoreboard at the end.”
He doesn’t believe that Ireland have changed hugely this season with Sam Prendergast coming in as the starting out-half.
“More of the same, probably,” said Townsend. “I think they’ve not had to change much from their game because their game is very successful. There are little tweaks that we see in how they defend and how they try to keep their discipline.
“The interpretation around the breakdown has changed and that has meant higher penalty counts. So they’ve maybe changed that a little bit but it’s a similar idea. Tight running lines, put your defence under pressure. There’s a reason why they picked Sam. He’s someone that can play that game very effectively.”
- Updated at 8:01pm with news of Darcy Graham’s release from hospital
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Russell passed HIA but Scotland decided not to send him back on
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SCOTLAND BOSS GREGOR Townsend said out-half Finn Russell passed his off-field HIA but they decided not to send him back on against Ireland due to some concerning signs on the sideline.
Russell was involved in a nasty collision with team-mate Darcy Graham in the first half of Scotland’s 32-18 defeat to the Irish.
Graham was stretchered off and taken to hospital — he has subsequently been released — but Russell underwent a Head Injury Assessment that he passed.
However, Scotland made the call not to send him back onto the pitch due to concerns once he had returned to the touchline.
“He passed his HIA,” said Townsend.
“It was more communication that Pete Horne and a couple of other guys on the sideline were having with him. We decided it wasn’t right. He had passed his HIA, but there were a couple of things he wasn’t remembering about plays.
“So we made the call not to put him back on.”
While Russell was “fine” after the game, Scotland were waiting on the latest update on wing Graham during Townsend’s press conference.
The SRU later confirmed that the 27-year-old had been released from hospital having been diagnosed with concussion. Scotland say that Graham will be “managed in line with the concussion protocols.”
Losing Russell and Graham just 22 minutes in was a big blow for Scotland, although they were already under serious pressure from Ireland.
“We went with a 6/2 on the bench and as luck would have it, you lose two backs early on in the game,” said Townsend.
“I have to say the two players that came on, Stafford [McDowall] and Jamie [Dobie], played really well. Tom [Jordan] played really well at 10. You’re asking them to come on when you’re, at that stage, probably 10-0 down.”
Townsend was disappointed with Scoland’s overall effort as they lost to Ireland for the 11th consecutive time.
Darcy Graham was taken to hospital. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
He watched in frustration as his side went 17-0 behind in the first half and though they mounted something of a fightback, it was too great a gap to make up.
“Obviously you’re thinking different things during that period. The yellow card, when we were 7-0 down, that was going to be a tough period for us. We actually regrouped fairly well. I think it was 3-0 just at the end of that period, but with two minutes to go in the yellow card, we lost two key players.
“When you’re 17-0 down, when things haven’t gone well for you and you’ve had to make changes, you do fear that the opposition could build on that, but I was really proud of the way we came back at the end of the first half and then how we got linebreaks and we got in behind, forced penalties.
“I felt we were getting back into the game, getting to within six points. And then you look at the error off the kick-off, that just gives the momentum back, but up to that stage, we were building back into the game. Once they score another try, it’s very tough to get ahead again.”
Townsend offered up praise of Ireland and their system.
“I think we have to praise Ireland for what they’ve done structurally over the last few years. They’ve been in the top two or top three of world rugby for a while now. Sometimes number one, often number two.
“They’re going for something unprecedented this year, which is a third Six Nations title in a row. No team’s done that. What they’re doing is producing results and quality performances. We, unfortunately, came up against them during this period and have not managed to get ahead on the scoreboard at the end.”
He doesn’t believe that Ireland have changed hugely this season with Sam Prendergast coming in as the starting out-half.
“More of the same, probably,” said Townsend. “I think they’ve not had to change much from their game because their game is very successful. There are little tweaks that we see in how they defend and how they try to keep their discipline.
“The interpretation around the breakdown has changed and that has meant higher penalty counts. So they’ve maybe changed that a little bit but it’s a similar idea. Tight running lines, put your defence under pressure. There’s a reason why they picked Sam. He’s someone that can play that game very effectively.”
- Updated at 8:01pm with news of Darcy Graham’s release from hospital
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Finn Russell head injury HIA Scotland six nations 2025